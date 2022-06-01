Viamedia Promotes Jim Loughran to SVP of Convergent Video Partnerships, Heading Its Patented QTT™ Division

Industry Icon to Take Over Fast-Growing Solution to Bridge Digital and Linear TV Advertising
Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated independent cross-media local advertising company, today announced Jim Loughran has been promoted to senior vice president of convergent video partnerships, overseeing the company's cloud-based advertising solution that brings the digital and linear television worlds together. He will be responsible for QTT™'s overall business, product, communications and marketing strategy.
"Since joining Viamedia, Jim has been a trusted leader and has proved to execute and drive digital sales. No one is better suited to continue leading Viamedia's cross-media advertising solutions as SVP of Convergent Video Partnerships, than Jim," said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. "There is no doubt he will create even more value and bring more innovation to our advertising business customers."
Loughran joined Viamedia in 2020 as senior vice president of digital, and in his time with the company has played an integral role in executing and driving digital sales. In his new role, Loughran will continue to oversee the patent-pending QTT™ technology that requests and receives ads programmatically from digital ad exchanges to enable real-time linear cable television ad insertion utilizing existing cable TV infrastructure. Viamedia's QTT™ solution significantly increases cable ad dollars and advertisers' marketing options by tapping into the surging programmatic digital advertising marketplace.
Loughran will be based in New York City and will continue to report to Viamedia's CEO, David Solomon. Loughran previously served as senior vice president, national addressable, OTT and digital sales for Ampersand (formerly NCC Media), where he grew ad revenue from approximately $10 million to more than $100 million.
About Viamedia
Viamedia places over 1MM ads a day in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all forms of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.
Viamedia's patented, cloud based QTT™ platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.
Viamedia also offers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company's success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.
For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005468/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.