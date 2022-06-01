Viamedia Promotes Jim Loughran to SVP of Convergent Video Partnerships, Heading Its Patented QTT™ Division

Industry Icon to Take Over Fast-Growing Solution to Bridge Digital and Linear TV Advertising

Viamedia, the leading fully-integrated independent cross-media local advertising company, today announced Jim Loughran has been promoted to senior vice president of convergent video partnerships, overseeing the company's cloud-based advertising solution that brings the digital and linear television worlds together. He will be responsible for QTT™'s overall business, product, communications and marketing strategy.

"Since joining Viamedia, Jim has been a trusted leader and has proved to execute and drive digital sales. No one is better suited to continue leading Viamedia's cross-media advertising solutions as SVP of Convergent Video Partnerships, than Jim," said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. "There is no doubt he will create even more value and bring more innovation to our advertising business customers."

Loughran joined Viamedia in 2020 as senior vice president of digital, and in his time with the company has played an integral role in executing and driving digital sales. In his new role, Loughran will continue to oversee the patent-pending QTT™ technology that requests and receives ads programmatically from digital ad exchanges to enable real-time linear cable television ad insertion utilizing existing cable TV infrastructure. Viamedia's QTT™ solution significantly increases cable ad dollars and advertisers' marketing options by tapping into the surging programmatic digital advertising marketplace.

Loughran will be based in New York City and will continue to report to Viamedia's CEO, David Solomon. Loughran previously served as senior vice president, national addressable, OTT and digital sales for Ampersand (formerly NCC Media), where he grew ad revenue from approximately $10 million to more than $100 million.

About Viamedia

Viamedia places over 1MM ads a day in more than 130 zones in 28 states across 60+ markets nationwide, aggregating all forms of TV audiences and providing a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia's patented, cloud based QTT™ platform utilizes a proprietary technology stack designed to enable ad campaigns to be more efficient and easier to execute, by utilizing rich data to deliver targeted, dynamic ads to consumers via linear television.

Viamedia also offers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company's success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software.

For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

