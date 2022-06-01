Egan-Jones Releases Risk Commentary - Withering Hand, Forced Default, Go Big or Don't Go, and the Three R's

Egan-Jones Ratings Company releases its latest Risk Commentary issue entitled, "Withering Hand, Forced Default, Go Big or Don't Go, and the Three R's."
In the commentary, Egan-Jones discusses Adam Smith's Invisible Hand applied to current events, as well as highlights economic issues related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Click here to view the issue.
About Egan-Jones Ratings Company
Egan-Jones is recognized as a market leader in private placement ratings for insurance companies, asset managers, fund managers, investment banks, and many other market participants covering middle market loans, ground lease, CTL, CRE loans, real estate, REITs, project finance, BDC, and funds including closed-end funds, credit funds, CRE funds, direct lending funds, feeder funds, infrastructure funds, liquidity funds, mezzanine funds, mixed strategy funds, opportunistic funds, real estate funds, structured debt funds, etc. Click here to view sample private placement transactions.
Egan-Jones also provides independent credit ratings, Climate Change / ESG scores, and Proxy research and recommendations.
Egan-Jones Ratings Company (Egan-Jones) started providing ratings in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider. Egan-Jones is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).
