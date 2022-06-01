Veteran Workers' Compensation Regulator Andrew Sabolic Takes Lead at Workers' Compensation Institute

Annual Conference Planned for August 21 through 24 in Orlando
The Workers Compensation Institute (WCI), the national non-profit leader in workers' compensation education, announced today that Andrew Sabolic has been appointed as Executive Director.
"For nearly three decades, Sabolic has been working to develop and implement major policy and regulatory workers' compensation initiatives," said James N. McConnaughhay, general chair of WCI. "Now, Sabolic brings his meaningful experience and vast network to lead WCI advocacy and education."
Sabolic joins the leadership team of WCI, which also includes McConnaughhay and Steven A. Rissman, program chair of the Annual Workers' Compensation Educational Conference.
"I look forward to working with Sabolic to enhance the program of our annual conference by increasing education opportunities for all interested stakeholders," said Rissman.
"Over the course of my career, I have participated in WCI's annual conference many times, and it has been incredible to watch the organization grow to what it is today. I am honored and privileged to take on the Executive Director role at WCI," said Sabolic. "I look forward to our annual conference in August, where people from across the nation will gather to learn, grow and work together to advance workers' compensation policy and education."
The 76th annual Workers' Compensation Educational Conference, the largest gathering of workers' compensation professionals in the nation, will be held at the Orlando World Center Marriott from August 21-24, 2022. Each year, the conference brings together more than 7,000 professionals to hear from over 500 speakers and participate in 250 learning sessions.
Sabolic begins his new role with WCI on June 1. Currently, Sabolic serves as Assistant Director of the Florida Division of Workers' Compensation at the Florida Department of Financial Services, where he has been working on policy, regulatory and compliance issues since 2002. Prior to his work in Florida, Sabolic led state relations for the National Council on Compensation Insurance in St. Louis, Missouri. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 1987 from Michigan State University.
Sabolic has been recognized for his contributions to the workers' compensation industry, having earned the 2019 IAIABC Frances Perkins Award Winner for dedication to innovation and progressive leadership in workers' compensation. During Sabolic's tenure at the department, the Division of Workers' Compensation earned more than one dozen Florida TaxWatch Davis Productivity Awards.
To reach Sabolic, email andrew@wci360.com.
To download a headshot of Sabolic, click here.
Find more information and registration information at www.wci360.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005392/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.