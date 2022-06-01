Veteran Workers' Compensation Regulator Andrew Sabolic Takes Lead at Workers' Compensation Institute

Annual Conference Planned for August 21 through 24 in Orlando

The Workers Compensation Institute (WCI), the national non-profit leader in workers' compensation education, announced today that Andrew Sabolic has been appointed as Executive Director.

"For nearly three decades, Sabolic has been working to develop and implement major policy and regulatory workers' compensation initiatives," said James N. McConnaughhay, general chair of WCI. "Now, Sabolic brings his meaningful experience and vast network to lead WCI advocacy and education."

Sabolic joins the leadership team of WCI, which also includes McConnaughhay and Steven A. Rissman, program chair of the Annual Workers' Compensation Educational Conference.

"I look forward to working with Sabolic to enhance the program of our annual conference by increasing education opportunities for all interested stakeholders," said Rissman.

"Over the course of my career, I have participated in WCI's annual conference many times, and it has been incredible to watch the organization grow to what it is today. I am honored and privileged to take on the Executive Director role at WCI," said Sabolic. "I look forward to our annual conference in August, where people from across the nation will gather to learn, grow and work together to advance workers' compensation policy and education."

The 76th annual Workers' Compensation Educational Conference, the largest gathering of workers' compensation professionals in the nation, will be held at the Orlando World Center Marriott from August 21-24, 2022. Each year, the conference brings together more than 7,000 professionals to hear from over 500 speakers and participate in 250 learning sessions.

Sabolic begins his new role with WCI on June 1. Currently, Sabolic serves as Assistant Director of the Florida Division of Workers' Compensation at the Florida Department of Financial Services, where he has been working on policy, regulatory and compliance issues since 2002. Prior to his work in Florida, Sabolic led state relations for the National Council on Compensation Insurance in St. Louis, Missouri. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 1987 from Michigan State University.

Sabolic has been recognized for his contributions to the workers' compensation industry, having earned the 2019 IAIABC Frances Perkins Award Winner for dedication to innovation and progressive leadership in workers' compensation. During Sabolic's tenure at the department, the Division of Workers' Compensation earned more than one dozen Florida TaxWatch Davis Productivity Awards.

To reach Sabolic, email andrew@wci360.com.

To download a headshot of Sabolic, click here.

Find more information and registration information at www.wci360.com.

