Komline-Sanderson Acquires the Wyssmont Company, Expands Specialty Drying Capabilities

Komline-Sanderson, a designer and manufacturer of equipment for product filtration, thermal processing, wastewater management, and other industrial applications, announced today the acquisition of the Wyssmont Company, a designer and manufacturer of thermal drying products for the chemical, pharmaceutical, mineral, and food industries. The investment closed on May 25, 2022.

The strategic acquisition will add Wyssmont's flagship product, the TURBO-DRYER®, to Komline's product line. The TURBO-DRYER® is used worldwide in virtually every industry that requires drying of wet materials, from organic chemicals to silver powder to food products. The technologically advanced system's thermal process can continuously dry solvent wet materials while maintaining the integrity of the underlying particles and can recover the evaporated solvent without requiring a vacuum system.

"We are delighted to bring Wyssmont's quality products, hardworking team members, and valued customers into the Komline family," said Komline's Chief Executive Officer, Danai Brooks. "The TURBO-DRYER® is a best-in-class system that will be a welcome addition to our product line for many customers. Based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Wyssmont is ideally situated near Komline's headquarters in Peapack, simplifying the integration of the company into Komline's operations."

The acquisition was Komline's sixth since March of 2021 and is part of a multi-faceted expansion that has significantly extended the company's product and service offerings, manufacturing capacity, and geographic reach. Previously, Komline acquired Illinois-based Barnes International, a manufacturer of coolant filtration equipment; Florida-based Harn R/O Systems, a producer of reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, and low-pressure membrane treatment systems; South Carolina-based Haselden Company, Inc., an engineering design and installation business of waste-reduction systems serving the food and beverage industry; Tennessee-based AquaShield, Inc., a provider of products for stormwater runoff, rainwater harvesting, and construction site discharges; and Ohio-based Fluid Quip, Inc., a manufacturer of capital equipment for the corn wet-milling and ethanol industries.

"We are so pleased to be joining the Komline team, given our longstanding relationship with the company and the many synergies in our businesses," said Wyssmont President Joseph Bevacqua. "We know our customers will be well-served by Komline's outstanding products, services, and team, and we are delighted to be part of a full-service company with facilities across the U.S. serving customers around the world."

About Komline-Sanderson

Since its incorporation in 1946, Komline-Sanderson Corporation has provided the highest quality equipment for applications including process/production filtration, drying, thermal processing, wastewater treatment, sludge processing, and environmental control. The company, headquartered in Peapack, New Jersey, solves industrial processing, wastewater, and flue gas cleaning challenges for industrial and municipal customers around the world. Visit komline.com for more information.

About Wyssmont Company

Founded in 1932 and based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Wyssmont designs, manufactures, and services its TURBO-DRYER® worldwide to the chemical, specialty chemical, pharmaceutical, mineral, food, and food additives industries. The company also manufactures continuous tray dryers, crossflows, feeders, lump-breakers, solvent recovery dryers, multi-stages, laboratories, and calciner. Visit wyssmont.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005903/en/