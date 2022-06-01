Valnet Inc. Completes the Acquisition of TopSpeed.com

Valnet Inc. (or "Valnet") has successfully completed the acquisition of TopSpeed.com ("TopSpeed"), a leading digital automotive publication. With its team of automotive experts publishing audience-engaging content, TopSpeed has continuously grown over the years to become a generational brand for car enthusiasts.
Combined with Valnet's existing automotive site - HotCars.com - Valnet's automotive segment will generate c.175 million sessions annually, allowing further scale of highly authoritative coverage in a premier vertical.
About Valnet Inc.
Driven by passion and performance, Valnet's overarching goal is to create and distribute content to millions of users daily across its brands. With more than 3.5 billion sessions per year, Valnet is the leading digital content investment company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of premier digital publishing assets across multiple verticals.
About TopSpeed.com
TopSpeed was founded in 2003 with the goal of becoming the preferred online destination for car enthusiasts. The site covers news and trends within the automotive industry by publishing daily articles, spy shots and thorough buyer guides and reviews.
