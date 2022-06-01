Corvia Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2022

Corvia, Inc., a fintech company focused on making the complex simple by complementing world-class technology with strong business and regulatory acumen, is pleased to announce it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for 2022. Featured in the current May/June 2022 issue and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

"We are honored to be recognized as a best workplace by Inc. magazine," said Corvia CEO Chad Anselmo. "We've built a high-performing team deeply rooted in a culture of integrity and accountability which shows up not only in how we approach business, but in very real ways that positively impact the lives of our employees and their families, as well as our partners and our customers," added Anselmo.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year with just 33 in the Financial Services category. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Corvia is built on the passion and energy of our employees, and our business success reflects their talent and hard work," said Vanessa Tardencilla, head of human resources for Corvia. "Receiving this honor from Inc. magazine validates that we are on the right track to drive impressive growth with a happy, motivated and engaged team."

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Corvia, Inc.

Corvia delivers safe, affordable, and reliable access to payments through an advanced risk ecosystem, a service-focused approach to enable success, strategic partnerships that enhance impact and inspire growth with a culture centered on community integrity and accountability. Corvia is a registered ISO of Fifth Third Bank N.A., Cincinnati, Ohio, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Concord, California, Cross River Bank, Fort Lee, New Jersey and MVB Bank, Fairmont, West Virginia. The company is a privately held, fast-growing fintech headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit corviapay.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

