Chowly Appoints Kristin Peterson as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Veteran Digital Marketing & Brand Strategist to Amplify Awareness and Build Product Demand

Chowly, a restaurant technology company that integrates third-party delivery marketplaces with point-of-sale (POS) systems, today announced Kristin Peterson as the company's senior vice president of marketing. Her in-depth understanding of the restaurant industry, coupled with her vast experience as a digital marketer, will allow her to further elevate the Chowly brand – highlighting how the company can provide streamlined technology solutions for restaurants of all sizes.

Kristin Peterson joins Chowly as senior vice president of marketing. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I've always enjoyed this industry and love the emotional connections people can have when sharing a meal, so I'm thrilled to be a part of a growing team who recognizes the importance of redefining the restaurant space by digitizing the ordering process," said Kristin Peterson, SVP of Marketing, Chowly. "The restaurant industry can be notoriously slow to adopt new technology, but we've undergone years' worth of innovation since COVID-19. Chowly presents a compelling solution to a very real, present-day problem and we want restaurants to focus on what they do best: focusing on the food and patrons, while running their business efficiently."

In this role, Peterson will focus on positioning Chowly as a brand that goes beyond its functional role of enhancing a restaurant's operations and touches the hearts of its customers and employees alike. Peterson also seeks to expand the brand narrative and will continue to build trust with small, midsize and enterprise restaurant operators, demonstrating how Chowly is at the forefront of industry-wide changes and is a scalable technology solution that can continue to accelerate revenue growth in a post-pandemic future.

"Chowly is at an inflection point in its journey to change the hospitality space, and Kristin is here to tell the story of how we've become a foundational problem solver for some of the biggest challenges that restaurants face," said Sterling Douglass, co-founder and CEO, Chowly. "Kristin's understanding and firsthand experience at leading tech-forward restaurant brands showcases her familiarity with the industry's most inherent struggles. She is joining a team committed to breaking down the technological barriers in our space and acting as an unapologetic advocate for restaurants, both big and small."

Peterson joins the Chowly team with nearly two decades of marketing, advertising and branding experience. Peterson has held several leadership positions at The Richards Group, working as a team lead and group director for brands like Corona Beer, Red Lobster and Ruth's Chris Steak House. Most recently, Peterson served as Chief Marketing Officer for Dickey's Barbecue Pit, the largest barbecue franchise in the United States, where she worked with Chowly as a key technology partner.

About Chowly

Chowly is a leading POS integration company that enables restaurants to expand and maintain their off-premise capabilities. Chowly seamlessly integrates orders from the industry's largest platforms – such as Grubhub, Ubereats, Doordash, Google and hundreds more – directly into POS. Chowly's solution features over 12,000 restaurants and continues to solidify the company's mission of simplifying technology for restaurants. To learn more, visit https://chowly.com/.

