Apto Solutions Launches Real-Time Environmental Impact Reporting Tool

ITAD innovator adds new live data offering to their proprietary Pulse platform, providing crucial emissions info for ESG reporting

In a continuing effort to foster innovation in the IT asset disposition (ITAD) industry, Apto Solutions announces the launch of its new Environmental Impact Reporting Tool - offering companies real-time data specifically designed to aid in ESG reporting. An expansion of their existing proprietary Pulse platform, the tool allows clients to see the amount of greenhouse gas emissions saved from reuse and recycling activities with Apto, savings that can be easily factored into a company's broader ESG efforts.

With the Environmental Impact Reporting Tool, Apto wanted to build on their reputation for rigorously tracked and verified circular processes by strengthening their capabilities to meet businesses' evolving needs. "We wanted to take our existing reporting to the next level and be able to show our customers in real-time through Apto Pulse, the positive emissions offsets and circularity data," explains Apto CEO Jeffrey Jones. "Rather than publishing this information annually, we believe that with new ESG reporting requirements, our customers can use this data for their ESG and Sustainability reports on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis."

Powered by the e-Stewards Global Impact Calculator, the tool provides a detailed breakdown (by weight) of each material type recovered as well as toxic materials diverted from landfill. It then displays continually updated data on emissions savings - crucial since ESG reporting guidance is still forthcoming from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with type and frequency of the ESG reports yet to be determined. Apto's tool is flexible enough to provide customers with their data based on their own specified date range, meeting everyone's different reporting needs.

"This is a highly dynamic time for ESG compliance, with countless variables that could emerge as the standards become more concrete, from reduced GHG emissions to toxic materials diverted. This tool empowers our customers by putting the data right at their fingertips so that they can use it however they'd like in ESG and Sustainability reports to show the positive impact of their ITAD programs against their other emissions," continues Jones. "And it's all tied directly into Apto Pulse, so the calculations happen dynamically and are always readily available. No additional work needs to be performed."

This launch follows Apto's recent release of their 2021 Circularity & ESG Report – part of a year-long effort to track and map Apto's recycling processes and document emission savings to help build better blueprints for circularity and ESG reporting. For Apto's Jones, both efforts represent a longstanding ambition to set a new standard for circular tracking and reporting. "This is only the beginning. We are always looking at new innovations for reporting and have a pipeline of exciting new features we will be announcing in the coming quarters. So, stay tuned."

About Apto Solutions

Apto Solutions is an industry leader and innovator in IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services with established authority in minimizing environmental, data, and financial risks by consistently maintaining the highest ITAD standards and certifications attainable. Since 2001, our passion for reducing clients' environmental footprint has driven our spirit of innovation, allowing our partners to discover and embrace the circular economy. Over the years, we've demonstrated a strong track record of performance for technology manufacturers, global Fortune 500, financial institutions, and data center providers. Apto is certified by e-Stewards and NAID AAA. Visit aptosolutions.com for more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005104/en/