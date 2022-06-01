RevUnit is honored to announce that Chief Revenue Officer Danny Estavillo has been named to the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 list, recognizing 100 CEOs and C-level executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 list and their companies employ upwards of 90,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion dollars in annual revenue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005159/en/

Danny Estavillo, Chief Revenue Officer at RevUnit, Announced as a 2022 Phoenix Titan 100. (Photo: Business Wire)

Estavillo was selected for the immediate impact he made within RevUnit — forging strong relationships between sales and marketing, pushing the organization to be more client-focused and growth-driven, and living out the values and culture the company was founded upon.

"Danny has ambition, grit, intelligence, and truly understands the people around him," said RevUnit co-founder and CEO Michael Paladino. "I'm a better leader at RevUnit because of Danny, and that's a theme you'll frequently hear about him. Those around him are better because of his persistent push for improvement, while just as consistently showing that he cares for each of us."

Estavillo joined RevUnit in 2020 as senior vice president, business development and in 2021, he took on responsibility for the marketing, client experience and strategy teams. Shortly thereafter, he was named chief revenue officer. Through his teams and through close partnership with other areas of the business, he now has responsibility for bringing in and managing all revenue at RevUnit. Prior to joining RevUnit, Estavillo served in a variety of growth-centric roles at organizations such as Nerdery, Verizon, Target and Guaranteed Rate.

"I'm honored to be on this list with so many great leaders in the Phoenix area," said Estavillo. "My priority at RevUnit has been, and will continue to be, positioning the people around me to learn, grow, and do meaningful work that they're proud of every day. This will help us do an even better job of listening to our clients, adapting to their needs, and delivering them the right solutions."

To learn more about RevUnit and its services, visit https://www.revunit.com.

About RevUnit

RevUnit is a data technology studio focused on building data strategies, products, and visualizations to get operational insights into the hands of employees, faster. They've tackled data initiatives — from custom analytics software to data innovation labs — for companies like Walmart, Tyson, and Hyatt.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005159/en/