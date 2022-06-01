Independent Study shows that Aircall can deliver 373% ROI over three years for small & medium businesses

ROI, increased operational productivity and cost savings identified as top benefits, Aircall's business customers revealed
Aircall:
- Aircall, the cloud-based phone system valued above $1bn, commissioned global market research company Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study to examine the potential financial impacts of switching to Aircall
- We believe Forrester's study reinforces why Aircall is the vendor of choice for small to mid-sized businesses globally, and how companies are leveraging Aircall's platform to support effective hybrid work models
Aircall, the cloud-based phone system of choice for customer-facing teams, today released findings from Forrester's Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study showing that organizations that switch to Aircall can see up to a three-year 373% return on investment (ROI). Forrester found three main benefits of using Aircall that could be specifically quantified financially or in terms of time saved. Findings showed businesses using Aircall see an increase in operational productivity by 20%, an 8-minute time savings per hour for agents, and significant financial savings.
"In our opinion, this study highlights the value of Aircall's product and the investments we've made to build a cloud-based phone system that helps our more than 12,000 global customers increase productivity and connect to more than 100 essential business tools, such as CRMs and helpdesks. In the current context of fast-paced digitalization, and with businesses needing to rationalize their spend, adding Aircall to a company's tech stack will help any small and medium companies to provide premium customer relationships in any context." — Olivier Pailhes, CEO and Co-Founder, Aircall
The study, which included customer interviews, found Aircall's clients experienced efficient onboarding, improved call quality, less time on manual data entry and cost savings on international calling and phone equipment.
"Aircall has actually made our call quality improve compared to our previous provider. There was no call dropping, and of course, it was pretty easy to use. The team had no learning curve there." — Study Participant, IT Manager in Media
To view the full study, download The Total Economic Impact™ of Aircall: Cost Savings and Business Benefits Enabled here.
About Aircall
Aircall is the phone system for modern businesses. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates with popular productivity and help desk tools such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack, and many others, Aircall was built to make phone support easy to manage, accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues. It is designed to enable delightful moments of human connection. Aircall was founded in 2014 and has raised over $226 million in funding. With offices in New York, Paris, Sydney, Berlin, London, and Madrid, the company currently has over 700+ employees.
