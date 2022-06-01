Bamboo Health Appoints Guy Mansueto as Chief Marketing Officer

As a member of the executive leadership team, Mansueto will lead marketing and communications strategy to support the company's rapid growth

Bamboo Health™, formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, names Guy Mansueto chief marketing officer.

With over 25 years of healthcare experience, Mansueto is the latest in a series of strategic senior hires to support the company's continued growth and market expansion. Mansueto will lead the company's strategy and execution of the company's brand marketing, commercial marketing, product marketing, and demand generation and will be instrumental in scaling the company's growth in new and existing markets. He will report directly to Bamboo Health's Chief Executive Officer Rob Cohen.

Mansueto's appointment comes as the company continues its rapid growth one year after Appriss Health acquired PatientPing and rebranded to Bamboo Health in August 2021. Key to this position, Mansueto will lead efforts to build brand recognition for the company as its health technology solutions continue to expand in the marketplace.

Most recently, Mansueto served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PartsSource, Inc., a supplier of medical replacement parts and equipment. Prior to that role, Mansueto held leadership positions with a range of investor-led healthcare technology companies including IBM's Watson Health, Phytel and Allscripts.

"Guy brings a strong record of success leading marketing efforts for top companies in the healthcare and health technology space," Rob Cohen, chief executive officer of Bamboo Health said. "His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build recognition for Bamboo Health as an industry leader in whole person care, while expanding our solutions to focus on creating direct value and better outcomes for providers, payers, and, most importantly, the patients they serve."

Mansueto will play a key role in go-to-market and product marketing strategies for new solutions and platforms in development to improve care coordination, bringing his knowledge of emerging technology solutions for provider, payer, and government markets.

"Throughout my career, I have enjoyed leading the marketing across entrepreneurial companies with ambitious growth strategies and trajectories," Mansueto said. "Bamboo Health fits that criteria while also contributing to critical areas of healthcare. There's never been a more important time in our country to actively work towards solutions that improve access to behavioral health and facilitate care collaboration. I'm proud to support that effort."

Mansueto earned his bachelor's degree in statistics from Loyola University Chicago, and a master's degree in management from North Park University Business School.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + PatientPing) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 8,000 post-acute facilities, 25,000+ pharmacies, 32 health plans, 50 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

