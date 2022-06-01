Bonfire Celebrates 10 Years of Public Procurement Innovation

Leader in public sector eProcurement has helped hundreds of public agencies source strategically and digitize at scale in the past decade

Bonfire Interactive Ltd. ("Bonfire"), a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software, today celebrated the tenth anniversary of its eProcurement platform. Over the last decade, the solution has empowered nearly 700 public sector clients to drive better collaboration, security, and compliance in their procurement processes. Bonfire is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. GTYH, a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

Since the company's launch in 2012, Bonfire has amassed a total of 481,361 global users, including buyers, evaluators, and vendors. Clients have run 81,900 projects and managed $39.2B USD in spend on the Bonfire platform.

The digital revolution of public procurement has not only improved processes, but also increased the value of procurement departments to enable strategic, higher-order decision-making. Today hundreds of public sector agencies rely on Bonfire to manage their competitive bid processes and support seamless collaboration, secure information sharing, efficient workflows, and regulatory compliance for public procurement teams.

"Over 10 years, Bonfire has grown from a startup to a leader in the eProcurement space," said Bonfire CEO Omar Salaymeh. "We continue to evolve, innovate, and respond to market needs. No matter what curveballs we're thrown, we remain committed to serving the evolving needs of our public sector customers. We are beginning our tenth year emerging from a global pandemic, and we're stronger for it. Given the impact our solution has had on communities, citizens, and procurement professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, our mission and vision are truer than ever."

Over the last decade, the platform has also played a key role in dramatically reducing environmental impact and driving digitization in public procurement, transitioning tens of thousands of bid competitions from print to digital formats. Since 2012, vendors have uploaded over 155 million pages of proposal documents to the platform.

"We're incredibly proud of how Bonfire has grown, and the company's unwavering commitment to customer service over the past decade," said TJ Parass, CEO of GTY. "Throughout the pandemic, Bonfire has helped connect agencies and citizens to essential goods and services they needed most, including vaccines, PPE, cleaning supplies and more. We're confident that Bonfire will continue to scale and provide the public sector with valuable eProcurement solutions long into the future."

To celebrate the company's tenth anniversary and the customers who have made it possible, Bonfire announced the launch of the Bonfire Procurement Awards. The new awards program highlights public procurement professionals who excel, innovate, and showcase excellence in strategic sourcing. Nominations are open until June 3, and the program has already seen dozens of submissions from public procurement agencies across North America. Bonfire plans to celebrate the award winners at the National Institute for Government Procurement (NIGP) Forum conference taking place in Boston on August 20 through 24, 2022.

About Bonfire Interactive Inc.

Bonfire Interactive Inc. ("Bonfire") is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. and a leader in strategic sourcing and procurement software. Bonfire brings procurement online, ensuring 100% compliance, reducing cycle times, and improving transparency. Through the power of tools optimized for collaboration and in-app access to RFP insights and templates (surfaced from Bonfire's library of 40,000+ projects), Bonfire unlocks procurement's potential to drive greater agency impact, achieve better outcomes, and engage colleagues along the way. Bonfire's proven history of customer-driven innovation is trusted by hundreds of public procurement teams across North America.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. GTYH ("GTY") brings leading government technology companies together to achieve a new standard in citizen engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spend; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

