In Advance of New Zealand Borders Reopening, NZ Minister of Education Hipkins Champions Study-Abroad Opportunities in New Zealand

Country Ready to Welcome International Students Back from July 31

Speaking this week to international educators at the annual conference of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, New Zealand Minister of Education Chris Hipkins said New Zealand is keen to attract international students back.

The Minister travelled to NAFSA following the New Zealand government's decision to bring forward its border reopening from October to 31 July.

"We are here to welcome international students back to our country," said Minister Hipkins. "New Zealand is special. We offer a unique combination of excellent academic standards along with the life-changing experiences for international students when they interact with Aotearoa and its culture."

For students seeking to experience something new and different in a safe and friendly environment, New Zealand was particularly attractive, he said.

The Minister said the education sector delegation that travelled with him to the conference was also looking to build academic and cultural exchanges between universities and schools, to further research cooperation, and to engage with the international education community.

Prior to 2020 there were more than 115,000 international students studying in New Zealand's eight universities and associated educational institutions, including a large contingent from across the United States. Today there are fewer than 20,000, Education New Zealand officials said.

Faced with rebuilding student numbers after a two-year pause, Minister Hipkins was optimistic about the future. "As we look forward, we face not only a period of great challenges, but also greater opportunity," he said.

In addition to his role as New Zealand Minister of Education, Minister Hipkins is a senior member of New Zealand Cabinet, also holding the portfolios of Minister for COVID-19 Response, Minister for the Public Service, and Leader of the House.

For more information on opportunities to study in or with New Zealand, please visit 'Study with New Zealand.'

About Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao (ENZ)

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao (ENZ) is the government agency responsible for taking New Zealand's education experiences to the world. ENZ promotes a New Zealand education as one that teaches students to be critical thinkers, problem solvers and lifelong learners, which will help them succeed in their future careers and create a positive impact on the world. In 2019, New Zealand's education system was ranked first among English-speaking countries and third in the world for delivering a future-focused education (out of 50 economies) by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

With approximately 100 staff in 18 locations around the world, ENZ works closely with New Zealand's diverse education sector including schools, English language providers, Private Training Establishments, Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics, universities; and internationally with NZ Inc agencies, Government agencies and education providers to encourage sustainable growth and identify opportunities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005520/en/