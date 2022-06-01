Watlow® Celebrates its 100-Year Anniversary

Watlow®, an industrial technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of complete thermal systems, is pleased to announce that it is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2022. The company was founded in 1922 in St. Louis, MO and has grown to over 4,200 team members with locations in North America, Asia and Europe.

Watlow was founded, owned and managed by the Desloge family until March 2021 when the company was acquired by Tinicum, Inc. Watlow's former Chairman and CEO, Peter Desloge, said, "Watlow's purpose of enriching lives through inspired innovation has motivated our team members for generations. While we are excited to celebrate this significant milestone in our history, we are equally excited about our outlook for our next 100 years. Our business is stronger than ever."

Watlow team members are extremely proud of the company's enduring legacy and are enthusiastic about the future, with significant opportunities for growth and continued success on the horizon. To honor the milestone anniversary and to jumpstart the next chapter, all Watlow locations globally will host events throughout the summer, with a kick-off celebration at the company's headquarters in St. Louis on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Rob Gilmore, Watlow's current CEO, said, "I am honored to lead Watlow as we enter our next century of serving our customers across the globe. I have been with the company for 34 years and have seen many positive changes. The Desloge family made Watlow the company it is today, and new partnership with Tinicum will take us to the next level so that we can achieve our full potential as a company. I hope our team members enjoy the anniversary celebrations and take the opportunity to reflect on our amazing journey as well as look forward to a bright future together."

About Watlow

Watlow is a global industrial technology and manufacturing leader that provides world class engineering expertise and innovative thermal products and systems that enable customers to thrive.

Watlow brings its experience to numerous industries, including semiconductor processing, environmental chambers, energy processes, diesel emissions, medical and foodservice equipment.

Since 1922, Watlow has grown in product capability, market experience and global reach. The company holds more than 1100 patents and employs more than 4,200 team members working in 12 manufacturing facilities and five advanced technology and development centers in the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia. Watlow covers 95 countries through sales and distribution offices around the world. The company continues to grow, while the commitment remains the same – to provide its customers with superior products and services for their individual needs.

