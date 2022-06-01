Aurea Software Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

New partnership allows Aurea and AWS to co-sell CloudFix, an AWS cost and performance optimization solution

Aurea Software announced today that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners like Aurea drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS sales organization.

This new partnership will accelerate Aurea's ability to bring its cloud cost optimization solution, CloudFix, to AWS customers worldwide. Unlike traditional cost optimization tools, CloudFix helps organizations reduce costs by improving their AWS hygiene, finding and implementing AWS recommendations to stay in compliance with AWS best practices.

"Our close collaboration with the AWS sales team will allow us to provide even better outcomes to customers who want a no-risk way to not just find, but implement, AWS health and savings opportunities," said Rahul Subramaniam, creator of CloudFix. "No other cloud provider offers the level of scale and innovation that AWS does. We are thrilled to partner with the operating system of the future."

Notable CloudFix customers include the world's leading data storage provider, which has accrued up to $1 million in annual savings through CloudFix's ongoing cost and performance optimizations.

"CloudFix began as an internal solution that we developed to keep up with the constant flow of AWS recommendations and best practices. Doing so has saved our company hundreds of millions of dollars, which we have invested in new AWS innovations. With the AWS ISV Accelerate program, CloudFix will reach even more customers, creating new opportunities not just for us, but for AWS as well," said Subramaniam.

Aurea describes itself as the ultimate AWS superfan, with its entire infrastructure built on the AWS tech stack. The company hosts AWS Insiders with Rahul Subramaniam, a podcast that helps technology leaders stay ahead of Amazon's constant pace of change and innovation, as well as AWS Made Easy, an online hub that provides actionable best practices and recommendations for optimizing Amazon Web Services.

About Aurea

At Aurea, we're reinventing enterprise IT with the "Netflix of Business Software," a library of SAAS solutions that power the future of work, commerce, and IT for the most successful companies in the world. With one simple subscription, our customers enjoy access to every product in our portfolio, all of which are cloud-based, enterprise-scale, and easy to use. For more information, visit Aurea.com.

