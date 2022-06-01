Tonic.ai Announces New Integration with Snowflake

Tonic.ai and Snowflake's partnership will enable users to de-identify data and tokenize it for increased productivity
Tonic.ai, the San Francisco-based company pioneering data mimicking and de-identification, has announced an integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. The new integration will enable joint Tonic and Snowflake customers to build applications in the Snowflake Data Cloud with realistic, de-identified data. Joint customers will also be able to tokenize data at scale, and ensure regulatory compliance.
Tonic.ai is the leader in fake data generation for software development and testing. The Tonic platform provides privacy guarantees while rapidly equipping developers with the data they need to do their best work. By seamlessly integrating data de-identification, subsetting, and synthesis into modern CI/CD pipelines, Tonic helps customers shorten development cycles, eliminate cumbersome data pipeline overhead, and guarantee the privacy of their data.
"Our partnership with Snowflake will provide joint customers with a streamlined solution that connects natively and is specifically architected to scale at pace with sizable datasets," said Ian Coe, CEO of Tonic.ai. "This new integration will equip users with the ability to create secure, fully functional versions of their data in order to achieve objectives tied to data minimization and regulatory compliance."
"Snowflake is committed to providing our customers with powerful partner tools to help them achieve full data compliance and continue to build applications securely," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances of Snowflake. "The new integration with Tonic.ai will enable our joint customers to further increase data privacy and equip their development and QA teams with useful and secure test data."
The integration with Snowflake expands Tonic's native database support beyond relational databases into the Data Cloud.
About Tonic.ai
Tonic.ai empowers developers while protecting customer privacy by enabling companies to create safe, synthetic versions of their data for use in software development and testing. Founded in 2018, with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, and New York, the company is pioneering enterprise tools for database subsetting, de-identification, and synthesis. Thousands of developers use data generated with Tonic on a daily basis to build their products faster in industries as wide ranging as healthcare, financial services, logistics, edtech, and e-commerce. Working with customers like eBay, The Motley Fool, Flexport, and Everlywell, Tonic.ai innovates to advance their goal of advocating for the privacy of individuals while enabling companies to do their best work. For more information, visit https://www.tonic.ai or follow @tonicfakedata on Twitter.
