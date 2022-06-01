Cotton Holdings, Inc. Appoints Dario Kanevsky as New Executive Vice President of Human Resources

Today, Cotton Holdings, Inc., a leading infrastructure support services company, announced that Dario Kanevsky has been selected to join the company as Executive Vice President of Human Resources.

For the past twenty-five years, Kanevsky has led successful HR teams across different industries, including medical supplies and technology. Most recently, he was the Human Resources Vice President at Emerson Electric, where he oversaw the development of strategies in talent management, organization and performance management, change management, training and development, and compensation.

As the EVP of Human Resources at Cotton, Kanevsky plans on driving transformational change by developing a high-performance Human Resources team that supports the organization's strategic goals. His plan includes supporting company culture while providing long-term value to clients, stakeholders, employees, and communities in which Cotton operates.

"Dario's passion for innovation and commitment to culture will be essential to the growth and development of our organization," said Chief Legal Officer, Jeff Erler. "We are confident that under his expertise and leadership, our organization will not only attract top talent but will devote the resources to support those who help us make mission every day."

Throughout his career, Kanevsky has focused his efforts on HR transformation, organizational design, and change management to create cultures of sustainability, growth, and innovation.

He earned his Master of Science from the University of Minnesota and his MBA in Human Resources from The State University of New York at Albany. In addition to his leadership role at Cotton Holdings, Kanevsky will continue to represent DCH, an international organization of human capital managers, as President of their USA chapter.

ABOUT COTTON HOLDINGS, INC.:

Cotton is a leading infrastructure support services company in the $20 billion U.S. commercial restoration market, with subsidiaries that conduct business under the following brands: Cotton Global Disaster Solutions, Cotton Roofing, Cotton Logistics, Cotton Culinary, OneLodge, Stellar Commercial Roofing, Full Circle Restoration, Advance Catastrophe Technologies, and Target Solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with an International Logistics Center and regional offices throughout North America, Cotton provides property restoration and recovery, construction, roofing, consulting, temporary workforce housing, and culinary services to public and private entities worldwide. For more information, visit CottonHoldings.com.

