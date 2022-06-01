CRN Recognizes CDI on 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

Fast-growing systems integrator ranks No. 47 on annual list

Next-generation IT solutions provider, CDI (Computer Design & Integration, LLC) today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CDI to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year's list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today's IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

The leading East Coast integrator has had a banner year, most recently achieving Dell Technologies Titanium Black Partner designation and was named both a Dell Partner of the Year and Rubrik Partner of the Year. The organization has seen organic growth of over 35% in bookings across all enterprises, with total bookings growing to over $800 million. Since being named to the 2021 CRN Solution Provider 500 list, CDI became the only partner in the world to achieve all 7 VMware Master Service Competencies and Cloud Verified, has gone on to acquire three additional companies (Clearpath Solutions Group, Candoris, SecOps Partners), and established offices and furthered investments in Boston, the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) metro, and international.

"CDI has grown immensely in the last two years, and we will continue to grow each and every day," said Rich Falcone, CEO & President, CDI. "This team is the best in the industry at what they do. Our success as a company is tied to the incredible partners who value our work, and the entire CDI staff who work tirelessly to find and build the exact solutions our clients need to further their business."

CDI's addition to the 2022 CRN Solution Provider 500 is their 10th in a row, making the coveted list in for the first time in 2012.

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

About CDI (Computer Design & Integration LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, and office locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ireland, and the UK. The firm is known as one of the premier IT solution providers in the world, offering clients and businesses of all sizes best-of-breed hybrid IT solutions. CDI continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing digital solutions that enhance day-to-day workflow processes, and combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability needed to solve today's most complex business challenges.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

