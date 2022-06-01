Fisher & Paykel Announces Debut of New Series 11 DishDrawer™ Dishwasher

Fisher & Paykel is pleased to announce the debut of its Series 11 DishDrawer™ Dishwasher. As the pioneer of the original ergonomic drawer design for dishwashing, this next generation model brings continued excellence through technology and performance. Featuring a fully stainless steel interior, it offers expanded features for a deeper clean, extended flexibility and class-leading innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005315/en/

Fisher & Paykel's Series 11 DishDrawer™ is available in single drawer and double drawer models, both ideal for entertaining and everyday dishes. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This is a very exciting launch for us especially as the industry is continuing to experience a rise in kitchen remodeling," comments Kevin Dexter, Fisher & Paykel's North American President. "In 1996 we launched the first-ever drawer dishwashing solution and have seen great success with the evolution of this appliance. The new Series 11 DishDrawer™ brings to market the ultimate cleaning solution; it is adaptable for use and space requirements, design forward and features industry-leading technology. Within today's market, this new DishDrawer™ offers ultimate flexibility and complete design freedom for remodeling, renovation and new build projects."

With SmartDrive™ technology, the DishDrawer™ features a number of technology enhancements, including a knock-to-pause feature and WiFi capability, allowing users to start, pause or cancel a wash from their smartphone. The Series 11 DishDrawer™ is available in single drawer and double drawer models. Both models have received Energy Star Ratings with the Double DishDrawer having received a further accolade: Energy Star Most Efficient rating. The Series 11 DishDrawer offers 8 wash programs including: 60 Minute, Auto, Dry +, Eco, Glassware, Heavy, Light, Medium and 3 Wash Modifiers: Quiet, Rinse and Sanitize. It also includes a new spray arm sensor, which detects jams for increased wash confidence. This appliance is a quiet performer, running at a low decibel rating of 43dBA.

Ideal for entertaining and everyday dishes, the double DishDrawer™ model allows users the option to run tubs together or separately. Alternatively, two single DishDrawer™ units can be placed on either side of a kitchen sink for the perfect ergonomic solution. Designed to fit, this appliance can be faced with stainless steel panels or custom integrated cabinet panels.

About Fisher & Paykel Appliances

Fisher & Paykel, New Zealand's award-winning appliance brand, has been selling products to change the way people live since 1934. Over time the company has grown into a global organization, now operating in 30 countries with over 4,000 employees and manufacturing in Italy, Thailand and Mexico.

Fisher & Paykel's design heritage is founded on a pioneering spirit and a culture of curiosity that has challenged conventional appliance design to consistently deliver products tailored to human needs. The company is committed to ongoing research and development with a culture of open innovation, which allows people to work collaboratively to find insights and ideas that connect with customers and respect the planet.

Fisher & Paykel believes everybody deserves good design, because good design is all about making life better. It has built its success on understanding its consumers and designing innovative products such as the award-winning DishDrawer™ Dishwasher – the world's first dishwasher in a drawer and the class-leading CoolDrawer™ multi-temperature drawer.

A part of the wider Haier Group since 2012, Fisher & Paykel has strengthened its presence as a premium home appliance brand. Fisher & Paykel's New Zealand Design Centre, based at two locations in Auckland and Dunedin, has been recognized as one of the wider Haier Group's five global research and development centers of excellence.

www.fisherpaykel.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005315/en/