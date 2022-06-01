Clearspeed Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

Clearspeed, a leader in AI voice analytics, announced that the company has joined the Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards program, a new initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider Guidewire GWRE, to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best work with them.
Through its exceptionally high level of fraud detection accuracy (>97%), Clearspeed helps carriers decide quickly and confidently whether claims should go straight through or be flagged for further follow up.
"We are honored to be showcased as an Insurtech Vanguard by Guidewire," says Clearspeed CEO, Alex Martin. "Clearspeed's easy integration with a carrier's existing tools and processes could enable Guidewire's 450+ insurance customers to optimize their claims service while significantly improving their combined ratios."
Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire's P&C customers.
"Clearspeed's powerful AI-enabled technology is helping insurers identify the risk of fraud using voice analytics assessment," said Guidewire Chief Evangelist Laura Drabik. "We are thrilled to welcome Clearspeed and its innovative early detection technology to our program."
Clearspeed's unbiased voice technology works in any language and raises the industry bar for claims processing speed and accuracy and boosts a carrier's ability to optimize their claims service for policyholders while keeping fraud in check and overhead low.
About
Clearspeed is the market leader for accelerating claims processing by identifying potential fraud risk in speech. Global organizations trust our highly accurate and unbiased AI voice analytics to fast-track transactions and people by quickly screening for either financial fraud or security risk. Our customers and partners rely on the unique data we provide to reduce their costs, improve their risk confidence and operational efficiencies, while keeping fraud in check. Learn more at www.clearspeed.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005876/en/
