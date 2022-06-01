Students From Maine Virtual Academy To Be Celebrated with a Virtual Graduation Ceremony

After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA), an online public school serving 7-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates with a virtual ceremony this weekend.

MEVA is proud to graduate approximately ­­­100 students and has increased their graduation rate more than 10% over the last year. Details for the graduation can be found below or on MEVA's Facebook page.

"I know some families are still struggling and last two years have not been easy. But for one day, let the students have their shining moment, the recognition of all their hard work, and a celebration of their future," said MEVA Head of School Dr. Melinda Browne. "We're so happy they made it to this point and look forward to seeing what they do next."

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

The ceremony will feature three student speakers:

Valedictorian Julie Mattson plans to attend school in Tennessee to earn a degree in Marketing. She is choosing between Columbia State University and Middle Tennessee University.

Addison Laslie, Salutatorian, is attending Husson University and majoring in Secondary Education in English.

Aysha Al-Qudah is accepted to Central Maine Community College (CMCC) and is interested in earning a degree in Secondary Education in English.Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Maine Virtual Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 3 at 2:00 PM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact the Head of School Dr. Melinda Browne at mbrowne@mainevirtualacademy.org For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Maine Virtual Academy

Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves students in grades 7 through 12. Authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission, MEVA is available tuition-free to students in the state of Maine, for more information about MEVA, visit www.mainevirtualacademy.org.

