Students From Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Graduates To Be Celebrated

The students from Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony, and an in-person watch party this Friday.

The watch party will take place at LMCU Stadium in Comstock Park. Details for both can be found below or on MVCA's Facebook page.

"We know COVID hasn't gone away but we wanted to celebrate our students this year, in a way that would be easy and safe for families, no matter how they choose to do it," said MVCA Head of School Randy Rodriguez. "We're excited to celebrate with these great kids after their four years of hard work."

MVCA has increased its graduation rate 18% since 2019 and this year, will graduate over 290 students. The graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Michigan and beyond including Schoolcraft Culinary Arts Program, Florida Gulf Coast University, Grand Valley State University, Delta College, Central State University, Oakland University, Wayne State University, Cornell, and Michigan State University.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

An online public-school program, MVCA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose MVCA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. MVCA welcomes all students seeking a bullying-free environment in which students can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

MVCA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Michigan Virtual Charter Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony WHERE: Virtual Ceremony – will air June 3rd, 3 PM In-person Watch Party - LMCU Stadium in Comstock Park, MI, gates open 1:30, virtual ceremony, 3 PM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact graduation coordinator Annie Butzu at abutzu@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Michigan Virtual Charter Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is an online public-school program of the Hazel Park School District serving students across the state of Michigan. MVCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. LRN, the nation's leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MVCA, visit mvca.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005009/en/