For Students From Ohio Digital Learning School, the Dream of Graduation Is Now a Reality

After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS), an online public school serving 9-12 students throughout the state, will celebrate its graduates with an online commencement ceremony this week.
ODLS is a credit-recovery school, which features a high level of personalized academic, social, and emotion support to help students not only catch up but excel in school. The ceremony will take place virtually on June 3rd at 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM and all details can be found at ODLS' Facebook page.
"Many Ohio families struggled these last two years, and our students were no exception. I'm so proud of everything these students have accomplished. No doubt it's been a challenge, and I'm looking forward to what they decide to do next," said ODLS Head of School Kate Harkless.
Many students chose ODLS to catch-up with their high school career, but also had a chance to look to the future with College Credit Plus, a program that allows students to earn college credits at the same time they are in high school. For 2022, At least 2 students took advantage of this program and are graduating high school this week on track to earn a college degree.
The graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Ohio and beyond including Youngstown State University, University of Toledo, Columbus College of Art & Design, Wright State, and Marshall University.
Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.
Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:
WHAT: Ohio Digital Learning School 2022 Virtual Graduation Ceremony
WHERE: Details can be found on ODLS' Facebook page
WHEN: June 3rd at 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM
CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact head of school Kate Harkless at kharkless@k12.com For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.
About Ohio Digital Learning School
Ohio Digital Learning School, authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools, is a tuition-free online public charter school serving student in grades 9 through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, ODLS is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company LRN. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ODLS, visit odls.k12.com.
