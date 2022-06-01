RFG Advisory Announces Affiliation With RVA Wealth Management

RFG's announcement is the third partnership in three weeks, a sign of its growing footprint in the U.S.

RFG Advisory "RFG", an innovative and fast-growing platform for independent advisors today announced its new affiliation with RVA Wealth Management "RVA", an independent advisory firm located in Glen Allen, Virginia. The affiliation marks RFG's third partnership in three weeks, following the addition of two new firms in Arizona and West Texas.

RVA Wealth Management's Founder and Wealth Manager David Koren, MBA, ChFC®, CLU® and his wife Robbie, an Operations Manager at RVA, lead a credentialed team of advisors and support staff, with over 60 years of combined experience in the financial services industry. Drawing from decades of experience in insurance, brokerage, and an Internet healthcare startup, David started RVA Wealth Management 12 years ago.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to join forces with RFG Advisory in order to offer new and exciting opportunities for our clients now and in the future," David Koren, Founder of RVA Wealth Management, stated. "We believe that RFG Advisory leads the industry in innovation by bridging technology and cutting-edge ideas to the table and we are looking forward to an enduring partnership for years to come."

RVA Wealth Management founder David Koren says his top priority is to position the firm for the future, and he sees a partnership with RFG Advisory as the next step in bringing fresh ideas to clients.

Bobby White, Founder and CEO of RFG Advisory describes the partnership with RVA as a defining moment in the firm's growth trajectory. "We are excited to welcome David, Robbie, and the team of RVA to the RFG family," said White. "Our growing network of independent financial advisors is catalyzing innovation and future-proofing their business through a powerful partnership that leverages technology, built with an obsession for service. RFG is built on a simple but powerful concept: organizations are at their strongest when they partner and platform together."

Today's news comes alongside RFG Advisory being named to the 2022 RIAChannel Top 50 Wealth Managers ranked by growth in assets. Only active registered investment adviser (RIA) firms with no regulatory, criminal, or administrative violations on file per the SEC as of March 31, 2022, were eligible for consideration.

"The juxtaposition of these announcements further illustrates RFG's unrelenting commitment towards advisor growth," said Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory. "RVA Wealth Management's forward-thinking approach to business and willingness to embrace new technologies make it a perfect partner. We are working closely with David, Robbie and their team to create a seamless digital roadmap in the weeks to come."

Learn more at RFG Advisory at https://www.rfgadvisory.com/ and follow RFG Advisory on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

To learn more about RVA Wealth Management, visit www.rvawealthmanagement.com.

To view the complete 2022 RIAChannel Top 50 Wealth Managers ranked by growth in assets, visit: https://www.riachannel.com/top-50-wealth-managers-by-growth-in-assets-list-2022/

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives through RFG Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor. Private Client Services, RVA Wealth Management, and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

