David Garrison Named Head of Hudson Insurance Group's New General Partners' Liability Business

Hudson Insurance Group (Hudson) today announced the appointment of David Garrison as senior vice president and head of its new general partners' liability business unit. Mr. Garrison, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, will oversee the development of a portfolio of insurance solutions designed to meet the intricate and diverse needs of asset managers.

"David brings a tremendous amount of expertise to HudsonPro® and we are excited to have him on board to launch a niche product that complements our existing suite of professional liability solutions," said Trevor Howard, executive vice president and head of HudsonPro. "This is yet another example of Hudson's commitment to increase the breadth and depth of our offerings and broaden our reach in this sector."

The new product offers up to $10 million in limits and is designed to support a myriad of funds including venture capital, real estate, asset-based lending or leasing, commercial credit, hedge funds, mezzanine debt and private equity.

Mr. Garrison commented, "HudsonPro is a well-established, bottom-line focused D&O carrier with a seasoned team of insurance professionals. I'm excited to build the GPL book and look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues as we collectively contribute to HudsonPro's growth and momentum."

Mr. Garrison most recently served as senior vice president in the Executive Liability Division at Great American Insurance Group. He holds the CPCU, ARe and RPLU designations, and a B.S. from Clemson University.

