Sinclair Broadcast Group and Feeding America® Launch Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief

Partnership to Help Provide Meals to Children This Summer When School is Not in Session

Almost 22 million children rely on schools for their meals. But those meals can stop during the summer when school is not in session, often for up to 90 days, leaving kids across the U.S. at risk of hunger.

Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced the company will partner with Feeding America® to launch Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief, a fundraising campaign to help provide meals to children and families across the U.S., with a goal of helping to donate a million meals this summer. The campaign will run throughout the month of June.

Through financial contributions, viewers can help provide meals to children and families in their local community, with donations going directly to the Feeding America food bank in the donor's local community. Through Feeding America, every dollar donated helps provide at least 10 meals on behalf of local member food banks.

Sinclair has committed to match the first $25,000 in donations made through www.SinclairCares.com.

Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief will be supported through public service campaigns across the company's 185 owned and/or operated television stations, Bally Sports regional sports networks, Tennis Channel, and Marquee.

In addition, The National Desk (TND) and Sinclair's local newsrooms will be producing content in partnership with Feeding America to air within the newscasts, spotlighting ways to help kids stay nourished and healthy throughout the summer.

"For kids who count on school meal programs to stay healthy, summer vacation can be anything but a break and may mean three months of worry and hunger. We are proud to partner with Feeding America to bridge the gap through the summer months and help provide meals to the families in our communities," said Rob Weisbord, Chief Operations Officer and President of Broadcast.

"At Feeding America, we want to help provide the food and resources communities tell us they need to thrive," said Jennifer Polk, Chief Marketing & Digital Experience Officer at Feeding America. "This partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group could not come at a better time. Summers can be especially difficult for many families who rely on school meals and we hope this campaign helps to provide much-needed support at this critical time."

Visit www.SinclairCares.com to donate to the Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief campaign or learn how to volunteer at a local Feeding America food bank.

About Sinclair Cares

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Broadcast Group's properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair Broadcast Group's assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair's media platforms. Recent partnerships include Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005340/en/