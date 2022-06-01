New "Instant Translate" tool makes tests more inclusive

Questionmark helps employers ensure they are testing the real skills and knowledge of the workforce

Some 20% of the United States population speak a language other than English at home. When they need to take an important workplace assessment or certification in their second language, they can be at a distinct disadvantage.

Questionmark, the online assessment provider, has launched a new "Instant Translate" tool that will make crucial tests and exams more inclusive and accessible.

"Instant Translate by Questionmark" operates through machine translation. It allows test-takers to highlight any text they want to see in their chosen language and generate an instantaneous translation on their screen. It's a useful tool for fully translating a question, or simply double-checking a test-taker's understanding of a particular word or phrase. It is particularly helpful for those people taking a test in their non-native language.

Recently, the new tool won the IT Certification Council's (ITCC) Innovation Award. The ITCC Innovation Award recognizes innovations in testing, processes, or service, within the IT certification industry.

John Kleeman, Founder of Questionmark, said: "People who work in their second language are typically highly-skilled in their non-native language. But we would be naïve to think that they were not sometimes at a disadvantage when comprehending some of the quirks of language that can slip into assessment questions. Enabling test-takers to translate a question, or parts of a question, in order to sense check their understanding is a useful way of making assessments more accessible.

"Not only is this more inclusive of a wider range of candidates but it allows test-makers to ensure they are effectively assessing real skill and subject matter knowledge – not just familiarity with the language."

Instant Translate from Questionmark offers several benefits to customers and test-takers alike:

Fast and interactive: all translations happen on-screen and in-context instantly

Fair and inclusive: helps candidates taking a test in their non-native language with the ability to succeed fairly

Supports growth: supports organizations in delivering their assessments to new markets worldwide

Reduces test-taker anxiety: supports candidates understanding so they are able to focus on the subject matter

Cost-effective: a cost-effective option that places the power into test-takers' hands

Wide-reaching: has the ability to translate 22 target languages

Highly flexible: gives test-takers the choice to turn the tool on and off per assessment depending on their needs

For more information, including all the languages available for instant translations, visit https://www.questionmark.com/questionmark-features-instant-tranlsate/.

About Questionmark

Questionmark unlocks performance through reliable and secure online assessments.

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organizations around the world, delivered with care and unequalled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organizations to unlock their potential by delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management platform offers rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited U.S., Australian and European-based data centres.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005852/en/