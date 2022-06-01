WittKieffer Significantly Expands Commitment to Commercial Healthcare Services

Firm Welcomes Shelly Carolan to Lead Practice

WittKieffer, a leading global executive search and advisory firm announced today a significant expansion of its services to for-profit and investor-backed healthcare services organizations.

"For more than 50 years, WittKieffer operated exclusively at the intersection of healthcare delivery, science, and education—the "Quality of Life" ecosystem. For-profit and investor-backed organizations are core contributors to this ecosystem, fostering innovative approaches to improving quality of life," said Andrew Chastain, Chief Executive Officer of WittKieffer. "The Commercial Healthcare Services Practice offers these organizations the expertise, insight and solutions to create effective leadership teams that deliver high performance and engage positively with their broader organizations and communities."

WittKieffer's dedicated expansion supports a wide array of provider-based, technology-enabled, and innovative service companies. The Commercial Healthcare Services Practice builds on the quality and specialized expertise that defines WittKieffer's preeminence within the healthcare sector, where the firm has conducted more than 1,700 executive searches in the last five years and placements of more than 330 CEOs.

Shelly Carolan joined WittKieffer as a senior partner to lead the expanded practice. Based in the Philadelphia area, Shelly has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, life sciences, and for-profit and private equity health services. She joins from an international executive search firm, where she was Sector Leader, For-Profit Healthcare Services, responsible for building a team focused on small- and mid-capitalization healthcare service companies. She also previously held various C-suite roles with private healthcare services companies, including as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of a private equity-backed provider of telemedicine services.

"WittKieffer's consultants understand the intricacies of the healthcare ecosystem and the disruptive forces that drive it," said Michael Castleman, Chief Growth and Transformation Officer at WittKieffer. "We are thrilled to welcome Shelly to WittKieffer to lead the expansion of our services to the for-profit and investor-backed organizations at the forefront of transformation in healthcare. She will extend to these organizations our commitment to impactful leadership solutions that are precisely tuned to the needs of each client."

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of building this practice at WittKieffer, which is already an incredibly well-known brand within healthcare," said Shelly Carolan. "The dynamic changes in healthcare are numerous, including the evolving provider landscape, consumerization of care, omni channel care, new pricing and reimbursement models, and technology-enabled care delivery. This dedicated Commercial Healthcare Services Practice will both complement and leverage the firm's existing Healthcare, Life Sciences and Academic Medical Center practices to deliver impactful leadership solutions to our for-profit healthcare clients."

