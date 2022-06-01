WittKieffer Significantly Expands Commitment to Commercial Healthcare Services

Firm Welcomes Shelly Carolan to Lead Practice
WittKieffer, a leading global executive search and advisory firm announced today a significant expansion of its services to for-profit and investor-backed healthcare services organizations.
"For more than 50 years, WittKieffer operated exclusively at the intersection of healthcare delivery, science, and education—the "Quality of Life" ecosystem. For-profit and investor-backed organizations are core contributors to this ecosystem, fostering innovative approaches to improving quality of life," said Andrew Chastain, Chief Executive Officer of WittKieffer. "The Commercial Healthcare Services Practice offers these organizations the expertise, insight and solutions to create effective leadership teams that deliver high performance and engage positively with their broader organizations and communities."
WittKieffer's dedicated expansion supports a wide array of provider-based, technology-enabled, and innovative service companies. The Commercial Healthcare Services Practice builds on the quality and specialized expertise that defines WittKieffer's preeminence within the healthcare sector, where the firm has conducted more than 1,700 executive searches in the last five years and placements of more than 330 CEOs.
Shelly Carolan joined WittKieffer as a senior partner to lead the expanded practice. Based in the Philadelphia area, Shelly has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, life sciences, and for-profit and private equity health services. She joins from an international executive search firm, where she was Sector Leader, For-Profit Healthcare Services, responsible for building a team focused on small- and mid-capitalization healthcare service companies. She also previously held various C-suite roles with private healthcare services companies, including as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of a private equity-backed provider of telemedicine services.
"WittKieffer's consultants understand the intricacies of the healthcare ecosystem and the disruptive forces that drive it," said Michael Castleman, Chief Growth and Transformation Officer at WittKieffer. "We are thrilled to welcome Shelly to WittKieffer to lead the expansion of our services to the for-profit and investor-backed organizations at the forefront of transformation in healthcare. She will extend to these organizations our commitment to impactful leadership solutions that are precisely tuned to the needs of each client."
"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of building this practice at WittKieffer, which is already an incredibly well-known brand within healthcare," said Shelly Carolan. "The dynamic changes in healthcare are numerous, including the evolving provider landscape, consumerization of care, omni channel care, new pricing and reimbursement models, and technology-enabled care delivery. This dedicated Commercial Healthcare Services Practice will both complement and leverage the firm's existing Healthcare, Life Sciences and Academic Medical Center practices to deliver impactful leadership solutions to our for-profit healthcare clients."
To learn more about WittKieffer's Commercial Healthcare Services Practice, visit wittkieffer.com/practices/commercial-healthcare/.
About WittKieffer
WittKieffer is a leading global executive search firm and advisory firm dedicated to improving quality of life through impactful leadership. For more than 50 years, the firm has operated exclusively at the intersection of for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare delivery, science and education–the "Quality of Life" ecosystem. Through its DEI, Interim Leadership, Board Services and Leadership Advisory solutions, WittKieffer helps build and enhance leadership teams that transform organizations and communities. WittKieffer combines the agility and personalized service of a boutique firm with global scale to deliver exceptional outcomes. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005839/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.