MindMaze and The University of Auckland Partner on Novel Early Intervention Study for Stroke Patients, Expanding Global Breadth of Research Supporting the Company's Brain Tech Solutions

MindMaze, a category-defining global leader in digital therapeutics (DTx) for neurological recovery and care, in partnership with The University of Auckland, today announced a new interventional study that will aim to show the merits of early, immersive, and intensive intervention to recover movement for patients who have experienced a stroke. The Phase 2 trial, Enhancing Spontaneous Recovery After Stroke Study (ESPRESSo, ACTRN12620000871943), will evaluate the effect of the use of MindPod in a three-week program of high-intensity, high-dose exploratory arm and hand movements initiated within two weeks of stroke on upper limb motor capacity.

ESPRESSo is actively recruiting and solidifies the leadership position of both MindMaze and The University of Auckland as pioneers in the field of stroke neurorestoration, orienting the medical community towards earlier intervention by demonstrating the marked benefits it can have following a stroke, both immediate and long-term.

The MindPod, a novel, immersive neuro-animation experience designed to promote the recovery of motor skill and cognitive function following a stroke or other neurological injury or disease, was chosen for ESPRESSo as it takes a unique approach to brain repair: it is a holistic multiscale intervention that simultaneously delivers a cognitive challenge, motor skill training and a cardiovascular workout. This training can be expected to lead to more generalized effects that are both cognitive and physical.

"Research shows that an injured brain can get better, especially if the recovery work starts early. MindPod was designed with this knowledge in mind and the result is a high-dose, high-intensity solution that patients actually enjoy using," said John Krakauer, M.A., M.D., Professor of Neurology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Chief Medical Advisor to MindMaze. "This immersive, reinforcing environment is key for motivation and therapy adherence, each of the utmost importance in particular in early recovery settings when morale is most challenged."

In addition, the ESPRESSo Trial is utilizing a pioneering predictive tool which allows accurate predictions about recovery about three-month outcomes of upper limb function by combining clinical and neurophysiological assessments. Used in New Zealand hospitals, the tool is being validated in the United States, and is a useful and unprecedented reference for physicians when guiding their patients through what can be expected during the recovery process and eventual outcomes. In the difficult and uncertain time following an event like a stroke, the tool can provide more certainty and realistic possibilities for patients and their physicians to work towards.

"What we are evaluating in the ESPRESSo Trial is ambitious, multifaceted, and novel," said Winston Byblow, PhD, Director of the Movement Neuroscience Laboratory at The University of Auckland and Principal Investigator on the ESPRESSo Trial. "Our aim is to show that there is a real, sound biological reason for urgency of intervention and that it directly correlates with improved outcomes for patients who have experienced a stroke. With the predictive tool, we're meeting each patient where they are, getting the goals right early and working with state of the art, immersive technology to meet or exceed their predicted outcome."

DTx protocols enabled by the MindPod are the subject of many ongoing trials worldwide for indications such as stroke, Parkinson's disease, dementia and healthy aging, underscoring its potential for more general use in neurological disease, injury and aging. MindMaze is committed to improving brain health by delivering seamless digital assessments and therapeutics over the full continuum of care for the millions of patients suffering from neurological conditions.

About MindPod

MindPod is a neurorestorative solution that focuses on brain repair through high intensity and high dose complex exploratory movements. It is an immersive, location-based animated gaming environment that includes customized sound, lighting and movement tracking. Based on technology developed in the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine's Department of Neurology, MindPod is evidence-based, protocolized, FDA-listed, and CE-Marked.

About MindMaze

Founded in 2012, MindMaze is a global leader in brain technology and digital neurotherapeutic solutions for brain health and recovery. Its mission is to accelerate the brain's ability to recover, learn and adapt. The company has two core divisions – Healthcare and Labs – working collaboratively at the intersection of neuroscience, bio-sensing, engineering, mixed reality and artificial intelligence. MindMaze Healthcare is advancing a universal platform for brain health with breakthrough solutions to some of the world's most challenging problems in neurology, including stroke, Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. MindMaze Labs, the company's R&D innovation hub, is focused on the future of human computing – working across multiple industries to innovate and build the next generation of human-machine interfaces. The company has offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai.

About The University of Auckland

The University of Auckland, which has the Māori name of Waipapa Taumata Rau, is New Zealand's world-ranked University and pre-eminent research-led organization. The University's Faculty of Science is New Zealand's largest and most highly ranked science faculty, hosting a wealth of leading-edge research programmes. The University of Auckland was ranked ninth equal in the world in 2021 in the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings, which measure progress in delivering against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. The University ranked in the top 100 in the QS World University Rankings 2022, the only New Zealand university to do so.

