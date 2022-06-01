Centauri Health Solutions Selected to Participate in NCQA Digital Quality Solutions Pilot Program

As one of six digital quality trailblazers, Centauri will play vital role in refining, validating, and testing a digital quality strategy and software system to advance digital quality and measurement

Centauri Health Solutions ("Centauri"), an innovative healthcare technology and services company, announced today that it has been selected by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) to join a select group of pilot participants to guide development of expanded, executable clinical quality measures and test a new measure processing software system that is part of NCQA's Digital Quality Solutions. Centauri is one of six organizations chosen to be selected to participate in the inaugural pilot program, which will help inform future products to help advance digital quality and measurement.

"Centauri is proud to be among the select organizations chosen by NCQA to be a Digital Quality Trailblazer and help shape the future of digital quality measurement," says Adam Miller, CEO of Centauri. "As one of the few U.S. companies continuously certified by NCQA since 2006 and through our partnership with them as a beta testing site, I am confident Centauri's experienced teams will play a key role in this program to drive improvements in high-quality, equitable care, while reducing inefficiencies and healthcare costs."

NCQA is building Digital Quality Solutions products that features expanded, executable clinical quality measures and measure processing software. The Digital Quality Solutions Pilot program participants, called digital quality trailblazers, will analyze, inform, and provide feedback on NCQA's initial product offering. Centauri and other pilot participants will share information about current NCQA Measure Certification or their experience adopting Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) measures for use in data and performance management operations and/or quality improvement solutions. NCQA will use this information to improve digital quality measurement solutions.

"The participation and feedback from the digital quality trailblazers is invaluable as we build solutions and products that feature expanded, executable clinical quality measures," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "The collective efforts of the pilot program participants will help to drive improvements in value-based care and advance the future of digital quality measurement."

The pilot will last approximately six months and will involve numerous workshops and working feedback sessions with the participating organizations.

For more information about NCQA's digital quality efforts, visit: https://www.ncqa.org/digital/.

About Centauri Health Solutions

Centauri Health Solutions provides technology and technology-enabled services to payors and providers across all healthcare programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial, and Exchange. In partnership with our clients, we improve the lives and health outcomes of the members and patients we touch through compassionate outreach, sophisticated analytics, clinical data exchange capabilities, and data-driven solutions. Our solutions directly address complex problems such as uncompensated care within health systems; appropriate, risk-adjusted revenue for specialized sub-populations; and improve access to and quality of care measurement. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Centauri Health Solutions employs 1600 dedicated associates across the country. Centauri has made the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. since 2019. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

