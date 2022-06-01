GrammaTech to Host Cyber Thriller Book Signing at RSA 2022 with Deb Radcliff

Editor of Shift Left Academy and Author of Breaking Backbones: Information Is Power will Personalize Complimentary Copies at North Expo Booth 5575
GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services, today announced it will host a book signing with Deb Radcliff, editor of Shift Left Academy and author of cyber thriller Breaking Backbones: Information Is Power at RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco.
|
WHO:
|
Deb Radcliff is a well known author, speaker and thought leader in the cybersecurity industry with more than 25 years experience. She has worked with the FBI, DoD, Secret Service, CIA, local and state law enforcement as they were building their own cyber units. Her articles are cited in numerous research papers and college textbooks. She spoke at West Point, won two Neal Awards, and was runner up for a third.
|
|
|
WHAT:
|
GrammaTech will host author Deb Radcliff at the RSA Conference for a singing of complimentary copies of her new cyber thriller Breaking Backbones: Information Is Power. The book tells a gripping story that raises important questions around invasions of privacy in a global bid for power through the use of technology. Deb is also editor of the GrammaTech sponsored Shift Left Academy site, a DevSecOps best practices resource to implement a security first approach. GrammaTech will also be demonstrating its CodeSonar static application security testing solution as well as its CodeSentry software composition analysis product which allows companies to create a software bill of materials (SBOM) by analyzing application binaries to protect against software supply chain vulnerabilities.
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Book signings:
|
|
Tuesday, June 7 from 2 - 4 PM
|
|
Wednesday, June 8 from 2 - 4 PM
|
|
Thursday, June 9 from 11 AM – 1 PM
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
RSA Conference 2022, Moscone North Expo, GrammaTech Booth #5575
|
|
|
HOW:
|
To schedule a conversation with Deb Radcliff or GrammaTech contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 617.877.7480.
About GrammaTech
GrammaTech is a leading global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions used by the world's most security conscious organizations to detect, measure, analyze and resolve vulnerabilities for software they develop or use. The company is also a trusted cybersecurity and artificial intelligence research partner for the nation's civil, defense, and intelligence agencies. GrammaTech has corporate headquarters in Bethesda MD, a Research and Development Center in Ithaca NY, and publishes Shift Left Academy, an educational resource for software developers. Visit us at https://www.grammatech.com/, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
CodeSonar® and CodeSentry® are registered trademarks of GrammaTech, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005272/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.