Savant Wealth Management Invests $3M in Advice Engagement Platform Lumiant

Strategic partnership will power Lumiant's rapid expansion in the United States
Lumiant, an advice and client engagement platform that empowers advisors to connect with families around their values and money goals to make better choices and live their best financial lives, today announces it has secured a $3 million investment to support its expansion in the United States from strategic investor Savant Wealth Management.
The move will accelerate Lumiant's international expansion into the lucrative $52.9B U.S. financial planning and advice and the $142B accountancy services markets.
Founded in Sydney, Australia, Lumiant is specifically designed to deepen client relationships and help financial professionals communicate their unique value while delivering tailored financial advice. The company officially launched in the United States on May 17 and aims to use its new resources to bankroll rapid expansion in the country.
"We couldn't ask for a better strategic partner than Savant. For more than 30 years, they have committed to applying the smartest financial thinking to serve individuals and their families in a fiduciary capacity. Savant's approach, values, and interests align with ours. We look forward to working with them to ensure our platform drives referrals, retention and revenue for firms in the United States, as well as helping more people live their best possible lives," said Santiago Burridge, CEO and Co-founder of Lumiant.
Savant is a leading independent, nationally recognized, fee-only firm offering investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, accounting and family office services, with $13.5B in assets under management (as of March 31, 2022). As Lumiant's first customer in the United States, Savant will be taking a minority stake in Lumiant's U.S. business.
Savant CEO and Founder, Brent Brodeski, said, "We wanted a tool that would enable us to deliver advice in a more understandable, tangible, measurable and efficient manner, no matter the financial literacy of our clients. We found what we were looking for in Lumiant and are lucky to have the opportunity to invest in the company's future. Its advice engagement platform is a perfect fit for Savant as we look to support our employee-owners and others to enhance the outstanding value and service we deliver to clients."
The Lumiant platform will be used by Savant to better align assets, decisions, and strategies with client priorities and values. It will also support the delivery of advice in a consistent, scalable, and efficient manner, maximizing the time and effort of Savant advisors to provide wise counsel.
Following Savant's investment, Brodeski will now take a seat on the Lumiant board to help the company achieve its American aspirations. Brodeski joins Gavin Spitzner, President at Wealth Consulting Partners, and Matthew Brinker, Managing Partner at Merchant Investment Management and a former United Capital executive, on the Lumiant board.
Advisors can learn more about Lumiant, including white-label delivery and pricing options, by taking a free trial.
About Lumiant
Lumiant is an award-winning cloud-based advice and client engagement platform, where clients and their advisors connect around their lives, values and finances, helping them make better choices and live their best lives confidently. Lumiant proudly heroes advice—driving conversion, revenue, referrals and retention over multiple generations.
Lumiant removes key person dependency through its software-supported advice process by creating a memorable, measurable, and repeatable process that anyone can deliver. Lumiant transforms qualitative information into trackable quantifiable measures, anchored in a stochastic modeling process to illustrate to clients whether they are on track to living their best lives.
About Savant Wealth Management
Founded more than 30 years ago, Savant Wealth Management is an SEC registered investment adviser and a leading independent, fee-only firm with $13.5 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2022. Savant Wealth Management offers investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, and family office services to financially established individuals and institutions. Savant also offers corporate accounting, tax preparation, payroll and consulting through its affiliate, Savant Tax & Consulting. Savant is a Registered Investment Advisor. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Please see our important disclosures at www.savantwealth.com.
Savant's headquarters are in Rockford, IL, with locations in Phoenix, AZ; Bloomington, Chicago, Downers Grove, Freeport, Hoffman Estates, Lincolnshire, Naperville, Peoria, St. Charles, Sterling, and Wilmette, IL; Greenwood, IN; Plymouth, MI; Santa Fe, NM; Madison and Park Falls, WI; and McLean, VA.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005581/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.