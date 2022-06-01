Savant Wealth Management Invests $3M in Advice Engagement Platform Lumiant

Strategic partnership will power Lumiant's rapid expansion in the United States

Lumiant, an advice and ​client engagement platform that empowers advisors to connect with families around their values and money goals to make better choices and live their best financial lives, today announces it has secured a $3 million investment to support its expansion in the United States from strategic investor Savant Wealth Management.

The move will accelerate Lumiant's international expansion into the lucrative $52.9B U.S. financial planning and advice and the $142B accountancy services markets.

Founded in Sydney, Australia, Lumiant is specifically designed to deepen client relationships and help financial professionals communicate their unique value while delivering tailored financial advice.​ The company officially launched in the United States on May 17 and aims to use its new resources to bankroll rapid expansion in the country.

"We couldn't ask for a better strategic partner than Savant. For more than 30 years, they have committed to applying the smartest financial thinking to serve individuals and their families in a fiduciary capacity. Savant's approach, values, and interests align with ours. We look forward to working with them to ensure our platform drives referrals, retention and revenue for firms in the United States, as well as helping more people live their best possible lives," said Santiago Burridge, CEO and Co-founder of Lumiant.

Savant is a leading independent, nationally recognized, fee-only firm offering investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, accounting and family office services, with $13.5B in assets under management (as of March 31, 2022). As Lumiant's first customer in the United States, Savant will be taking a minority stake in Lumiant's U.S. business.

Savant CEO and Founder, Brent Brodeski, said, "We wanted a tool that would enable us to deliver advice in a more understandable, tangible, measurable and efficient manner, no matter the financial literacy of our clients. We found what we were looking for in Lumiant and are lucky to have the opportunity to invest in the company's future. Its advice engagement platform is a perfect fit for Savant as we look to support our employee-owners and others to enhance the outstanding value and service we deliver to clients."

The Lumiant platform will be used by Savant to better align assets, decisions, and strategies with client priorities and values. It will also support the delivery of advice in a consistent, scalable, and efficient manner, maximizing the time and effort of Savant advisors to provide wise counsel.

Following Savant's investment, Brodeski will now take a seat on the Lumiant board to help the company achieve its American aspirations. Brodeski joins Gavin Spitzner, President at Wealth Consulting Partners, and Matthew Brinker, Managing Partner at Merchant Investment Management and a former United Capital executive, on the Lumiant board.

Advisors can learn more about Lumiant, including white-label delivery and pricing options, by taking a free trial.

About Lumiant

Lumiant is an award-winning cloud-based advice and client engagement platform, where clients and their advisors connect around their lives, values and finances, helping them make better choices and live their best lives confidently. Lumiant proudly heroes advice—driving conversion, revenue, referrals and retention over multiple generations.

Lumiant removes key person dependency through its software-supported advice process by creating a memorable, measurable, and repeatable process that anyone can deliver. Lumiant transforms qualitative information into trackable quantifiable measures, anchored in a stochastic modeling process to illustrate to clients whether they are on track to living their best lives.

About Savant Wealth Management

Founded more than 30 years ago, Savant Wealth Management is an SEC registered investment adviser and a leading independent, fee-only firm with $13.5 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2022. Savant Wealth Management offers investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, and family office services to financially established individuals and institutions. Savant also offers corporate accounting, tax preparation, payroll and consulting through its affiliate, Savant Tax & Consulting. Savant is a Registered Investment Advisor. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Please see our important disclosures at www.savantwealth.com.

Savant's headquarters are in Rockford, IL, with locations in Phoenix, AZ; Bloomington, Chicago, Downers Grove, Freeport, Hoffman Estates, Lincolnshire, Naperville, Peoria, St. Charles, Sterling, and Wilmette, IL; Greenwood, IN; Plymouth, MI; Santa Fe, NM; Madison and Park Falls, WI; and McLean, VA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005581/en/