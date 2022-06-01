Modus Create Acquires European Software Engineering Firm Tweag

This acquisition is the second in two months for Modus Create

Modus Create, a global provider of digital transformation and product development services, announced today that it has acquired Tweag, a software engineering company providing high levels of software assurance to its clients in the fintech, biopharma and autonomous vehicle space. This announcement marks the second acquisition for Modus Create in the last month, as the company continues to expand its capabilities to build highly scalable, automated, and secure platforms. In May of 2022, Modus Create acquired Atlas Authority, a specialist in the implementation and customization of Atlassian software.

Tweag, a remote-first organization headquartered in Paris with more than 100 employees, specializes in product engineering for deep-tech startups and regulated industries. Brands such as distributed ledger technology company IOG, clinical trial simulation company Novadiscovery, and other globally recognized leaders rely on Tweag to support their mission-critical, software engineering requirements.

The acquisition adds advanced engineering skills in machine learning and data analytics to Modus Create's existing product development and strategic advisory capabilities. Additionally, the combined firms have increased capacity and ability to tackle high-risk projects and mature an organization's software development capabilities.

Similar to Modus Create, Tweag is deeply invested in the open source community. Tweag employees are regular contributors to Nix, Haskell, and Bazel, and are geared towards valuable output in these languages and overall improvement of the developer experience. Modus Create also has a long history of open source community contributions and continues to publish projects with their Modus Labs initiative.

"Tweag's rich history of open source thought leadership in advanced computing communities and their orientation towards meaningful client outcomes are perfectly aligned with Modus Create and we're excited to welcome them," said CEO Pat Sheridan. "Along with our recent acquisition of Atlas Authority, we've taken significant strides towards developing a new type of consulting firm, one better positioned to be a partner to global executives leading substantial digital change."

"Modus Create is an ideal partner for Tweag," said Mathieu Boespflug, CEO of Tweag. "Both companies share a similar business strategy, and while we're rooted in similar values, we focus on a different set of technologies and open source communities. Partnering with Modus Create will allow us to scale more quickly, and our clients will benefit from their approach to product design, front-end development and project management."

The Tweag brand will continue to operate within the Modus Create platform. Boespflug will join the Modus leadership team as Chief Researcher, and other Tweag executives will also join the Modus Create Platform leadership team.

About Modus Create

Modus Create builds customer-centric products, processes, and platforms to help businesses succeed in the digital economy. Our global team of strategists, designers, and technologists have helped the world's biggest brands deliver powerful digital experiences to their clients. We work in an iterative, outcome-driven way to support our clients with product strategy, customer experience (CX), full stack Agile software development, and security. Modus Create is a Platinum Enterprise and Cloud Specialized partner of Atlassian. Visit moduscreate.com to learn more.

About Tweag

Tweag is a software innovation lab that helps deep tech startups quickly scale their engineering performance and execute on high-risk, high-reward projects with confidence. Tweag's team of engineers are behind today's boldest innovations in machine learning, distributed computing, and biotech. Applying mathematics, computer science and the methods of open source to software engineering, Tweag stretches what's possible for clients. Learn more at tweag.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005262/en/