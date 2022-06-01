Strata Identity Named 2022 Security Excellence Award Finalist by Microsoft for Software Innovation

Multi-Cloud Identity Orchestration Leader Automates Migration to Cloud Identity Systems Like Azure Active Directory

Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud company, today announced it is a finalist in the Security Software Innovator of the Year category of the 2022 Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 10 award categories on June 5, honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers.

Organizations currently have separate identity management systems for their internal applications and for each cloud platform they use. Strata's Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform™ enables organizations to add and use modern cloud identity systems, like Azure Active Directory without making code changes to applications. Maverics makes modernization simple and eliminates years of resources that would be tied up in manual integration and migration efforts.

"Being selected as a finalist by Microsoft as Software Security Innovator of the Year from the invitation-only community of companies in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) is a tremendous honor," said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. "In collaboration with Microsoft, we are helping companies transparently modernize apps with Azure Active Directory and add advanced Microsoft Identity and Security services without rewriting their applications."

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem, comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe", said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to honor our incredible finalists in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards and recognize their achievements during the past year."

The Microsoft Security Excellence Awards (formerly the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards) will recognize Microsoft partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winner, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and Managed Security Services providers (MSSPs) to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place.

About Strata

Strata is the Identity Orchestration leader, making consistent identity and policy management a reality. Our Identity Orchestration platform, Maverics, is the only solution built for today's distributed, multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments. With Strata, companies can quickly, securely, and permanently modernize applications to use cloud-based authentication and advanced identity solutions. Our unique approach enables organizations to break decades-old vendor lock-in and move enterprise workloads to the public cloud. The company's founders co-authored the SAML open standard for identity interoperability, created the first cloud identity services, delivered the first open-source identity products, and are now building the first distributed Identity Orchestration platform. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

