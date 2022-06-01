1Kosmos Receives Investment from Gula Tech Adventures

Security Industry Luminary Ron Gula Shares Company's Vision that Unification of Identity Proofing and Authentication is Key to Making A Passwordless Future Possible
1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced that Gula Tech Adventures, led by Ron Gula, has made a strategic investment in 1Kosmos. Gula is the president of Gula Tech Adventures (GTA), co-founder and former CEO of Tenable Network Security, creator of the industry's first IDS system (Dragon) and NSA cyber security expert.
"Gula Tech Adventures made this investment because 1Kosmos is pioneering an approach based on the vision that a user's identity and the authentication method they use to login to a system should be inseparable," said Ron Gula. "Unifying these two functions allows 1Kosmos to not only support passwordless access, but also multi-factor authentication, Zero Trust, distributed identity with privacy and user consent at its core."
"We are honored to welcome Ron as a strategic investor and were able to attract someone of his stature because he is aligned with our belief that we can't get rid of passwords unless we eliminate the silos between authentication and identity verification," said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. "His accomplishments in the security industry speak for themselves and we look forward to tapping Ron and the GTA team's advice and expertise to help us expand our market leadership position."
About Gula Tech Adventures
Founded by cybersecurity entrepreneurs Ron and Cyndi Gula, Gula Tech Adventures invests in companies and nonprofits that help close the gap in needed technology and workforce to defend the country in cyberspace. They work directly with cybersecurity startups, investment funds and nonprofit organizations. Since 2017, the Gula's have made more than 40 investments in cybersecurity startups like Automox, Cybrary, Huntress and Scythe, cybersecurity funds including Inner Loop Capital, DataTribe and Forgepoint Capital, and also supported cybersecurity nonprofits like Defending Digital Campaigns and voting.works.
About 1Kosmos
1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005237/en/
