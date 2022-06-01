Ermetic Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

Designation Validates Technical Competency of Identity-First Infrastructure Security Platform for AWS Users

Ermetic, the cloud infrastructure security company, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation reflects Ermetic's deep experience working with customers to deliver cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) and cloud security posture management (CSPM) on AWS.

IntelyCare, which provides nurse workforce management software to more than 700 nursing facilities across the US, needed to identify and mitigate potential security risks associated with over-entitled identities and access to AWS. With so many cloud identities to monitor, it was impossible for IntelyCare to keep tabs on all their access permissions to enforce least privilege and comply with the Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmark.

According to Larry Viviano, Director of Information Security for IntelyCare, "Ermetic provided immediate value through granular visualization and analysis of all of IntelyCare's cloud identities, associated infrastructure entitlements, and easily shared dashboards and reports of potential risks to all interested security, DevOps and management teams."

The AWS Competency Program is designed to identify, validate, and promote AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success. Ermetic received AWS Security Competency status following a rigorous qualification process, based on joint customer deployments including Latch and IntelyCare. The Ermetic platform helps customers automate and centralize the detection and remediation of security risks associated with over privileged identities as well as misconfigurations that can expose cloud assets to data breaches.

"Ermetic is pleased to have achieved AWS Security Competency status, which recognizes our expertise in delivering advanced cloud infrastructure entitlement and security posture management solutions for customers," said Shawn Larsen, Head of Channel and Alliances for Ermetic. "This latest designation deepens our partnership with AWS to support organizations' cloud security initiatives such as automating the enforcement of least privilege, Zero Trust and implementing cloud security posture management policies."

Earning AWS Security Competency status extends Ermetic's partnership with AWS and its inclusion in the AWS Marketplace. Ermetic is also a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and also achieved Advanced Technology Partner status along with ISV Partner Path Confirmed status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

About Ermetic

Ermetic helps prevent breaches by reducing the attack surface of cloud infrastructure and enforcing least privilege at scale in the most complex environments. The Ermetic SaaS platform provides comprehensive cloud security for AWS, Azure and GCP that spans both cloud infrastructure entitlements management (CIEM) and cloud security posture management (CSPM). The company is led by proven technology entrepreneurs whose previous companies have been acquired by Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and others. Ermetic has received funding from Accel, Forgepoint, Glilot Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Qumra and Target Global. Visit us at https://ermetic.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

