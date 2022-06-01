Zevia® Celebrates Summer with New Nostalgic Soda Flavors

The plant-based, zero sugar, zero calorie beverage brand also announces the reintroduction of its citrus sodas

Zevia PBC ("Zevia") ZVIA, the plant-based, zero sugar, naturally sweetened beverage company – today announced two new limited-time products to their portfolio of soda flavors, Fruit Punch and Orange Cream. But hurry Zevia fans, these limited-edition nostalgic flavors are only available on shelves for a short time this summer at select retailers across the U.S. As a certified B corporation, Zevia offers sustainably produced, feel-good, delicious beverages for every occasion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005077/en/

Orange Cream – Full of the refreshing orange soda flavor combined with a rich, creamy finish, reminiscent of an ice-cold popsicle on a hot summer day. Fruit Punch – Bursting with the iconic fruit punch flavor you know and love, complemented perfectly with an effervescent finish! (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to launch our limited-time summer flavors," said Paddy Spence, Chair and CEO of Zevia. "At Zevia, we focus on delivering great taste through fun, fresh and sometimes unexpected flavors inspired by our consumers and this time, by the season. These latest flavor innovations tap into the joy of summertime, offering everyone refreshment and variety to sip on, without the sugar."

Summer Limited-Time Offering – Fruit Punch and Orange Cream

Available nationwide now through July, this limited-time offering can boost any summer occasion with feel-good fun. Both flavors come in a 6-pack of 12oz. cans (MSRP: $5.99) and are available now across the U.S.

Fruit Punch – Bursting with the iconic fruit punch flavor you know and love, complemented perfectly with an effervescent finish!

Orange Cream – Full of the refreshing orange soda flavor combined with a rich, creamy finish, reminiscent of an ice-cold popsicle on a hot summer day.

The brand also reintroduces three citrus sodas – Orange, Lemon Lime Twist and Mountain Zevia – delivering even more mouthwatering and refreshing flavor.

Citrus Trio – Orange, Lemon Lime Twist and Mountain Zevia

Zevia's reformulated Citrus Trio delivers the perfect summertime pick-me-up. All three flavors are available now nationwide in 6-packs and 8-packs ranging from $4.99 - $6.99.

Orange Soda – Sip into a slice of sunshine with Zevia Orange soda.

Lemon Lime Twist – The ultimate in refreshment, with a crisp flavor that will satisfy all your citrusy needs.

Mountain Zevia – Awaken your taste buds with the bold citrus flavors of Mountain Zevia.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a public benefit corporation designated as a "Certified B Corporation," is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia® beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. As of 2022, Zevia is distributed in more than 31,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

(ZEVIA-C)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005077/en/