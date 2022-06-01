Metronet and Vexus Complete Merger to Accelerate Industry-Leading FTTH Expansion

Combined Companies Currently Serve 16 States, more than 250 Communities

Metronet, the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic network provider, today announced the completion of its merger with Lubbock, Texas-based Vexus Fiber. Vexus builds and operates fiber optic networks in Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana. The combined companies will continue to operate under their current brands with their current leadership teams. The terms of the merger were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005241/en/

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington, and Mandeville in Louisiana. The company is also building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley, Tyler, Nacogdoches, and San Angelo, Texas and expanding in Lake Charles and Alexandria, Louisiana as well as Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Both companies operate fiber optic networks with symmetrical speeds of one gigabit or higher connected directly to homes and businesses. The networks are future proof and can scale to higher speeds. Both companies connect America's underserved cities and towns, bringing state-of-the-art fiber optic connections for workers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and homes.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone with a wide variety of programming. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 220 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri and Colorado. The 2022 merger with Vexus added additional residential and business customers in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of 5GB service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

About Vexus:

Vexus is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The Vexus team acquired NTS Communications in Lubbock, Texas in 2019 and has expanded the acquired fiber network to surrounding markets. As a technology leader in the industry, Vexus Fiber offers an extensive range of internet connectivity over a true fiber-to-the-premises network. Services also include a robust HD Video platform, Voice, TeleCloud services, and more. For more information, please visit vexusfiber.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005241/en/