MarketVector Indexes Launches the MarketVector Centralized Exchanges Index

MarketVector Indexes GmbH announced the launch of the MarketVector Centralized Exchanges Index MVCEX, the extension of our suite of digital asset category indexes with a focus on cryptocurrency exchanges.
The Index, which tracks the performance of assets classified as 'Centralized Exchanges' by MarketVector Indexes, serves as a benchmark/universe for the respective market. It is designed to facilitate exposure to exchange tokens, or digital assets that are native to a cryptocurrency exchange, which can incentivize trading activity, improve an exchange's liquidity or serve to improve an exchange community's governance. Cryptocurrency exchanges are platforms for buying, selling, and exchanging cryptocurrencies.
"We are proud to launch this innovative index, consistent with MarketVector's history of pioneering cutting-edge cryptocurrency-related benchmarks," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector Indexes. "As the cryptocurrency and digital assets space continues to grow and change, we're committed to providing investors with the benchmarks that provide them with access to the fast-growing sector," he continued.
The index is calculated in USD as a price index, and is reviewed on a monthly basis. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector Indexes website.
Key Index Features
MarketVector Centralized Exchanges Index MVCEX
Number of Components: 5
Base Date: February 28, 2021
Base Value: 100
About MarketVector Indexes - www.mvis-indices.com
MarketVector Indexes GmbH develops, monitors and markets the MVIS® Indexes, a focused selection of pure-play and investable indexes. The introduction of MVIS® Indexes has expanded VanEck's successful brand from exchange-traded products to indexes, and the current portfolio of MarketVector Indexes reflects the company's in-depth expertise when it comes to emerging markets, hard assets, fixed income and special asset classes. Approximately USD 32.88 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS® Indexes. MarketVector Indexes is a VanEck® Company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005831/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.