Selina to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in June 2022

Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers that entered into a business combination agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. BOAS, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the following upcoming conferences in June 2022:
- The Deloitte Entrepreneur Summit – The Company will be meeting with investors in person on Wednesday, June 1st in Dallas, Texas.
- Goldman Sachs Travel & Leisure Conference – Selina Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Rafael Museri will be speaking on Tuesday, June 7 at 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the session will be available at https://kvgo.com/gs/selina-june-2022.
- Boutique Hotel Investment Conference (BLLA) - Selina CEO Rafael Museri will be participating in a panel discussion on Wednesday, June 8 at 9:55 Eastern Time at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Ticket to the conference is required.
- Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference – Management will be giving a virtual presentation to investors on Wednesday, June 15 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.
- UBS LATAM Conference – The Company will be meeting with investors in-person on Tuesday, June 21 in London.
- Cantor Fitzgerald PropTech Conference – Management will be meeting with investors in-person on Thursday, June 23 in New York City.
For links to webcasts and the latest investor presentation, please visit Selina Investor Relations.
Additionally, the Company will be meeting with investors throughout the day at each of the conferences. If interested in a meeting with management at any of these events, please reach out to the conference organizers to schedule a time.
About Selina
Selina is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of Millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 155 open or secured properties across 25 countries and six continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a business combination agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. BOAS that will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company subject to the satisfaction of standard closing conditions.
To learn more, visit www.selina.com or follow Selina on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
To explore Selina real estate partnership opportunities, please contact partnerships@selina.com
