Government Agencies Can Better Leverage Data to Improve Mission Outcomes with Streamlined Procurement Process for Snowflake

Snowflake SNOW, the Data Cloud company, today announced that it has authorized Carahsoft as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR), which can help streamline the procurement process for public sector agencies who wish to leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud. Snowflake will work with Carahsoft, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and its resellers to enable public sector agencies to quickly obtain and implement Snowflake's technology in the AWS Marketplace to easily transform, integrate, and analyze their data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005446/en/

Snowflake and Carahsoft Team to Streamline the Procurement of Snowflake Data Cloud in AWS Marketplace (Graphic: Business Wire)

As Snowflake's AWS distributor, Carahsoft can authorize any reseller who is a member of the Snowflake Partner Network to transact Snowflake in the AWS Marketplace. This can reduce lengthy procurement cycles, provides unified billing through AWS, and allows public sector customers to utilize their existing AWS contract commitments for their Snowflake purchases.

As public sector agencies continue to advance their digital transformation journeys, transferring their data to the cloud enables employees to effectively carry out their missions, engage in better intra-agency collaboration, and efficiently serve constituents and citizens.

With Snowflake, U.S. public sector agencies have access to the single, secure platform with Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authorization to Operate (ATO) that can be used in certain AWS Regions. With the Snowflake Data Cloud, agencies can modernize their IT and utilize data collaboration to centralize, refresh, and securely share their data across and between agencies to leverage near real-time insights to make data-driven decisions as they carry out their missions.

Snowflake and AWS support thousands of joint customers in both the private and public sector, including the City of San Francisco and various federal agencies.

"We are excited to expand Snowflake's availability via the AWS Marketplace to bring the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud to additional public sector customers through our reseller partners," said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. "Agencies are now able to easily access solutions that break down existing data silos to better focus on mission outcomes and the constituent experience."

"Every government organization is looking for better ways to secure, share and make data-based decisions to more effectively serve each of us," said Ted Girard, VP of Public Sector Sales at Snowflake. "Our expanded relationship with AWS and Carahsoft aims to streamline the procurement process and offer faster time to value for government agencies looking to rearchitect their cloud data strategy."

Learn More:

Register here to hear about the latest Snowflake innovations and product announcements at Snowflake Summit 2022 'The World of Data Collaboration' live in Las Vegas, June 13-16, 2022.

Learn more about Snowflake for Government.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 506 of the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of April 30, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005446/en/