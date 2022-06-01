Bureau Veritas and Aras Deploy Digital Twin Pilots

Aras, which provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products, and Bureau Veritas, one of the world's leading ship classification societies and offshore safety and verification bodies, announced they are deploying digital twin pilots across different markets to provide accurate and detailed information real time and further advance classification processes.

Bureau Veritas has embarked on a major revamping of its digital tools supporting its Marine & Offshore services. As part of this global program, the deployment of digital twin technology will enable Bureau Veritas to create a single source of truth for each ship and asset, ensure end-to-end traceability of ship data, anticipate the evolution of regulatory requirements, continuously update data from design to operations, and increase collaboration with real time access to ship data. As a result, Bureau Veritas will enhance its customer experience through solid and reliable data collection and updates that will support classification services. This digital twin will also be a foundation to further develop data services to improve safety, operational and environmental performance for all types of assets.

"Through our collaboration with Aras, we are bringing major innovation to the maritime industry that will provide our customers with an advanced and enhanced digital experience for all type of services. We chose Aras Innovator® for its flexibility and ability to adapt to our business needs. It will enable greater collaboration with our customers and facilitate data transfers and connections with our clients' systems," Laurent Hentges, Vice President – Digital Solutions & Transformation – Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

"The implementation of the Aras platform will enable Bureau Veritas to create a true digital twin that reflects real time configuration and can trace operational and maintenance activities that have occurred to their vessels over time, all while connecting to other information systems like enterprise resource planning (ERP) or computerized maintenance management system (CMMS). We look forward to working with Bureau Veritas more broadly in the global digital transformation of its business processes," Stéphane Guignard, Aras Vice President of Operations in Europe.

Bureau Veritas' digital classification strategy includes three pillars

3D classification: Moving from reviewing 2D plans classification to collaborative design review on a unique 3D model.

Remote and augmented surveys: Using collaborative tools to enable experts to perform surveys while not being on board. They include the use of Remote Inspection Techniques such as aerial drone to reduce risk for the personnel on board and improve the classification operations safety and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to support the surveyor during the inspection

Predictive & optimize schemes: Leveraging data and connections to client systems and equipment, such as Machinery Maintenance with Planned Machinery Maintenance (PMS) or Condition Based Monitoring (CBM).

These three pillars will be supported by the revamp of Bureau Veritas' production tools into a collaborative, data centric platform connected to clients. The new platform will also be leveraged to support additional services such as energy efficiency.

With Aras, Bureau Veritas intends to enhance experience, service and valued delivered by making the digital twin collaborative and accessible to its customers. Bureau Veritas will continue to stay true to their mission of shaping a better maritime world by keeping vessels safe, compliant, and environmentally friendly throughout their entire operating life.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

About Aras

Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, DENSO, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan are using the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

