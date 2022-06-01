CyberGRX to Bring Together Exchange Community Members at RSA Conference for the First Time

Company to exhibit industry-first products and collaborate with hundreds of enterprises at RSA

CyberGRX, provider of the world's first and largest global cyber risk exchange, will be exhibiting at the 2022 RSA Conference on June 6-9—Moscone South Expo Booth #3424. Over the past year, CyberGRX has introduced revolutionary new cyber risk intelligence features that they will be showcasing at the conference. In addition, for the very first time, CyberGRX will bring together members of their Exchange community at the RSA Conference. CyberGRX has over 150,000 companies on the Exchange, with 121% growth in companies added since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Now, with in-person events returning, CyberGRX is bringing them together in one place.

Engaging with third-party partners, vendors and suppliers can help organizations maintain and accelerate business operations, yet it also introduces new security risks, leading to 67% of companies having a third-party related cyber incident in the previous 12 months. To address this growing threat, CyberGRX has brought to market first-of-its-kind cyber risk intelligence features to provide customers with unmatched depth and breadth of cyber risk data. CyberGRX delivers actionable insights and gives customers profound visibility into overall cyber risk postures that are unattainable by any other source. Not only have these features caught the attention of enterprises across the globe—demonstrated by significant customer and revenue growth—but also some of the top information technology analyst firms. In fact, EMA has included CyberGRX in its inaugural Vendor Vision report, citing the company as one of the top ten security companies exhibiting at the RSA Conference.

"Managing systemic risk requires a thoughtful approach to third-party risk in this new era of ubiquitous SaaS and public cloud adoption," said Matthew Sharp, CISO at Logicworks. "CyberGRX offers a steady cadence of innovation to equip security and risk professionals with actionable insights in a unique way."

With over 150,000 companies profiled on the Exchange and 10,000 self-attested and validated assessments, the CyberGRX Exchange is the largest database of company cyber risk profiles available. Whereas CyberGRX has created an online community to foster the collaboration and engagement necessary to address the increased prevalence of third-party risks, the company is excited to bring this community together to collaborate in person. That's why CyberGRX has focused on bringing together the Exchange community during the RSA Conference to share data, insights and learn from each other's experiences.

"At CyberGRX, we believe that we owe a degree of responsibility to all of our customers and third parties to provide a space where they can collaborate among themselves to reduce shared risks. We are excited to return to the RSA conference in-person this year and showcase the true power of community, especially the power of the CyberGRX community," said Fred Kneip, CEO at CyberGRX. "We have an action-packed week planned for RSA and we are excited to experience it with our employees, customers, partners and industry peers."

In addition, CyberGRX will host numerous events for attendees to participate in, such as:

Presentation from CyberGRX Exchange Member, Matthew Sharp : Logic Works CISO Matthew Sharp will discuss how he's using CyberGRX to revolutionize his approach to third party cyber risk management using data-rich, actionable insights. The presentation will take place on Thursday, June 9 at 11:30 a.m. in the South Expo Briefing Center.



Bootlegger's Bash Happy Hour: Enjoy 'Roaring 20s'-era entertainment over signature cocktails, engage in an interactive competition, and learn how CyberGRX members are improving risk management and reimagining the TPCRM journey. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow risk and security practitioners as well as special guests Bruce Schneier, internationally renowned security technologist and guru, and Stuart McClure, Founder and Former CEO of Cylance. The sold-out event will take place on Tuesday, June 7 from 6:00 - 9:00 pm PST at the Palace Hotel. Register here to be added to the waitlist.

Visit CyberGRX at the RSA conference at Booth #3424 in Moscone South Expo. Attendees will be able to talk with CyberGRX team members and experts, explore product demos and pick up their own copy of the Third-Party Cyber Risk Management for Dummies guide. To learn more about CyberGRX's list of events at RSA, please visit: https://interactive.cybergrx.com/cybergrx-rsa-event/p/1

