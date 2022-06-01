Aera Technology to Present at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2022

Decision Intelligence Innovator to Host Future of Supply Chain CSCO Panel

Aera Technology today announced the company will host several speaking sessions at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2022, June 6-8, in Orlando. One of the sessions, "The Future of Supply Chain Decisions. Now.," hosted by Aera CEO Fred Laluyaux, will feature supply chain executives from Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co; ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company, a division of Exxon Mobil Corporation; and Colgate-Palmolive; and how they are operationalizing Decision Intelligence.

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo, recognized as "the world's most important gathering of Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) and supply chain executives™," delivers the must-have insights, strategies, and frameworks for CSCOs and supply chain leaders to think big, make bold moves and drive real impact within their organizations.

According to Gartner®, "by 2026, more than 50% of supply chain organizations will use machine learning to augment decision-making capability."*

Through its Aera Decision Cloud™ platform, Aera is enabling supply chains to digitize, augment, and automate decisions — and ultimately operationalize Decision Intelligence across critical business functions. Using the innovative AI and machine learning capabilities of Aera's platform, companies with global, complex supply chain ecosystems are accelerating planning, optimizing resources and execution, maximizing performance, reducing waste, and improving customer service.

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2022: Aera Technology sessions

Session 1: Future of Supply Chain Decisions. Now.

Date & Time: June 6, 2022 @ 2:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. EST

Location: Asia 1, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, Orlando

Moderator: Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology

Speakers:

Wendy Mannon, Executive Director - IT Strategy and Operations - AH Office of the CIO Leader, Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co.

Corey Alemand, Innovation & Business Transformation Manager, Chemical Supply Chain, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company, a division of Exxon Mobil Corporation

Kim Faulkner, Vice President of Global Demand, Systems, and Ecommerce, Colgate-Palmolive

Focus: In our complex digital world, supply chains can no longer rely on traditional approaches to predict, plan, and operate. In this panel discussion, hear directly from leading supply chain executives about how Decision Intelligence is transforming supply chain performance and driving outcomes.

________________________________________________________________

Session 2: Beyond the Digital Control Tower

Date & Time: June 7, 2022 @ 5:40 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. EST

Location: Theater 1, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, Orlando

Speaker: Fred Fontes, General Manager, Customer Success, Aera Technology

Focus: Learn how Decision Intelligence can take supply chains beyond end-to-end visibility. Gain the agility and resilience needed in today's uncertain times.

__________________________________________________________________

Meet the Aera team and hear more about Aera Decision Cloud at Booth #325.

For more information about Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2022, click here.

About the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo delivers the must-have insights, strategies and frameworks for CSCOs and supply chain leaders to drive impact within their organizations. Supply chain leaders will gather to gain a strategic view of the trends disrupting their business and the insights and frameworks they can use to prepare for disruption, enable digital transformation, and build sustainability as a competitive advantage.

*Gartner, "Predicts 2022: Supply Chain Strategy," Simon Bailey, Marco Sandrone, November 16, 2021. https://www.gartner.com/document/4008345

GARTNER and SUPPLY CHAIN SYMPOSIUM/XPO™ are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Decision Intelligence company that makes business agility happen. The company's innovative cloud platform integrates with existing systems to make and execute business decisions in real time. In the era of digital acceleration, Aera helps enterprises around the world transform how they respond to the ever-changing environment. For more information, visit aeratechnology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005136/en/