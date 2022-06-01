The Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest ROLLS OUT Once Again to find the Most Incredible TP Wedding Dress Design in the Country!

The CharmWeddings.com competition has returned and is seeking the best Toilet Paper Wedding Dress in the country. After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the competition begins today.

2019 Winning Toilet Paper Wedding Dress made by Mimoza Haska (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2005, the contest has challenged creative minds from across the country to create a wearable, on-trend wedding dress and headpiece from ONLY toilet paper, glue, tape and needle and thread.

Emmy Nominee and Broadway Star Paige Davis, will host the Finale Event in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on September 15, 2022, as the top 10 entries, and contestants will be showcased in a Runway Event at the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort!

"We are excited to be back with fun and new elements to the contest!" says Laura Gawne, TP Dress Contest Co-Creator. "We have missed holding the contest immensely and are thrilled to have Paige Davis host our Finale Event!" added Co-Creator Susan Bain.

Interested designers can find the Official Rules and related forms at https://charmweddings.com/2022-toilet-paper-wedding-dress-contest/. Representatives of Charm Weddings as well as VIP judges will attend the Finale to judge each design on live models! Entries will be judged on Creativity, Originality, Beauty, Workmanship, and the use of Toilet Paper!

The Grand Prize Winner will walk away with $10,000 while the second and third prize winners will receive $5,000 and $2,500 respectively. A Fan Favorite will be chosen by online voters after the top ten entries are chosen!

The contest is officially open, and all entries must be submitted by August 1, 2022, by 11:00pm EST. For official rules and necessary forms please visit TPDressContest.com or CharmWeddings.com.

About Charm Weddings

CharmWeddings.com was founded by sister team Laura Gawne and Susan Bain 19 years ago. They share wedding tips and ideas online and across social media platforms to help engaged couples and their families. Laura and Susan created the World-Famous Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest 18 years ago to engage their readers and to attract a wider audience. To find out more about Charm Weddings and the TP Wedding Dress Contest please visit http://CharmWeddings.com and http://www.TPDressContest.com.

