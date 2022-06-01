Dr. Terry Wahls Joins Levels as Advisor

Thought Leader, Clinical Researcher, and Innovator in Reversing Autoimmune Diseases Joins Forces to Solve the Metabolic Health Crisis

Levels, a software company that gives you real-time feedback on how food affects your health, today announced that Dr. Terry Wahls has joined as an Advisor. A clinical professor of medicine at the University of Iowa, Dr. Wahls conducts clinical trials testing the effect of therapeutic diet and lifestyle to treat autoimmune diseases, specifically multiple sclerosis (MS), and has published over 60 peer-reviewed scientific abstracts, posters, and papers. She is also a bestselling author, created the ground-breaking Wahls Protocol®, and has presented a TEDx Talk with over 3 million views. She joins current Levels Advisors Ben Bikman, PhD; Dom D'Agostino, PhD; Sara Gottfried, MD; Mark Hyman, MD; Robert Lustig, MD; Molly Maloof, MD; David Perlmutter, MD; Gerald Shulman, MD; and David Sinclair, PhD.

In addition to creating and contributing to Levels educational content, Dr. Wahls will collaborate with the Levels team on a groundbreaking research study involving the relationship between metabolic dysfunction and autoimmunity. "We are very excited to welcome Terry to our amazing team of advisors, to learn from her extensive experience studying and improving health using diet and lifestyle, and to work with her on groundbreaking research that will impact so many people suffering from problems related to metabolic health," said Dr. Taylor Sittler, Head of Research and Development at Levels, who will be working with Dr. Wahls on the research study.

"Terry is the world leader on science-based holistic approaches for preventing, managing, and reversing autoimmune diseases," says Dr. Casey Means, co-founder and chief medical officer of Levels. "Her research, clinical work, and writing have defined the relationship between metabolic disease and the development of autoimmune diseases via the shared pathway of mitochondrial dysfunction. In doing so, she has opened up the opportunity for people to improve their health, autoimmune conditions, and metabolism via dietary and lifestyle strategies that support mitochondrial functioning. For a set of diseases that are widely thought to have no cure, Dr. Wahls has shown in her personal life and in her work that there is immense hope. We are thrilled to collaborate with Terry on research, content, and education, elevate her groundbreaking work, and work together on our shared mission to empower individuals to understand their bodies and the strategies that can help them optimize their metabolic health and decrease the risk for living with chronic diseases."

"It's an honor to join Levels' esteemed group of advisors who tirelessly work to address the metabolic health crisis and support my mission of shifting the standard care for the autoimmune patient from relying on only disease-modifying drugs to empowering patients to taking charge and using diet and lifestyle as an integral part of managing autoimmunity. Doing so will change the course of their disease," said Dr. Terry Wahls. "By getting to the root cause of these autoimmune diseases and making lifestyle and diet changes, one can restore their health and vitality, or prevent them from happening."

LEVELS' SOLUTION TO THE METABOLIC HEALTH CRISIS

More than 128 million Americans have prediabetes or diabetes. Of the 88 million people with prediabetes, 90% of them don't know they have it. Levels' mission is to solve the metabolic health crisis through biological observability by tracking numerous biomarkers, including glucose, and providing visibility into how diet and lifestyle choices affect people's general health and wellness. Levels empowers people to make smart food and lifestyle choices based on what they learn, beginning with real-time visibility into blood glucose and metabolic blood testing. In addition, Levels will conduct research studies in collaboration with top scientists from around the world to increase understanding of glucose patterns among a wide variety of people including different age, gender, race, and advance the science of how lifestyle choices can affect these patterns.

ABOUT DR. TERRY WAHLS

Dr. Terry Wahls is a clinical professor of medicine at the University of Iowa where she conducts clinical trials. She is also a patient with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, which had her using a tilt-recline wheelchair for four years. Dr. Wahls reversed the progression of her MS using a diet and lifestyle she designed specifically for her brain. She now pedals her bike to work each day.

She is the author of The Wahls Protocol: A Radical New Way to Treat All Chronic Autoimmune Conditions Using Paleo Principles, and the cookbook, The Wahls Protocol Cooking for Life: The Revolutionary Modern Paleo Plan to Treat All Chronic Autoimmune Conditions.

Dr. Wahls conducts clinical trials that test the effect of nutrition and lifestyle interventions to treat MS and other progressive health problems. She also teaches the public and medical community about the healing power of the Paleo diet and therapeutic lifestyle changes that restore health and vitality to our citizens. She hosts a Wahls Protocol® Seminar every August, where anyone can learn how to implement the Wahls Protocol® with ease and success. @TerryWahls

ABOUT LEVELS HEALTH

Levels helps you see how food affects your health. By leveraging data from biosensors like continuous glucose monitors (CGM), Levels provides real-time feedback on how diet and lifestyle choices impact your metabolic health. Our Members are using personalized data to discover their optimal diet, control their weight, and reduce long-term health risk.

Casey Means MD (Stanford MD), Josh Clemente (SpaceX, Hyperloop), Sam Corcos (CarDash, YC), David Flinner (Google), and Andrew Conner (Google) founded Levels to solve the metabolic health crisis. Almost 10% of the United States has diabetes, a disorder that is increasing globally at an increasing rate—88 million Americans have prediabetes and 70% of those will have diabetes within 10 years. The scale and nature of the metabolic epidemic requires a new strategy: making health information accessible to the individual to whom it belongs, in real time, for prevention rather than reaction.

