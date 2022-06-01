MPC22 Announces Agenda for 12th Annual Digital Commerce Event

Headliners Include FinTech Thought Leaders from U.S. Bank, Heartland, Intel, GoCart, Aliaswire, Galileo, Kount, Aite Novarica, Branch, Mastercard, State Street Bank, Uber Freight and More
MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is pleased to announce its agenda for MPC22, the 12th annual conference on the future of emerging and alternative payments, which is being held August 22-24, 2022 at the Atlanta Westin Perimeter North. Held in-person for the first time since 2019, MPC22's robust programming will feature insightful panel discussions, exhibitions and networking opportunities with some of the digital commerce industry's key players.
Key sessions include:
- WORKSHOP: Sponsored by U.S. Bank
- KEYNOTE: Sponsored by Intel
- PANEL: Enabling the Future of Finance – Sponsored by Galileo
- PANEL: Enabling Cardless Mobile Solutions at Self-service Devices, Seamless & Secure Next-gen Self-attended Solutions
- PANEL: Update on Central Bank Digital Currency
- PANEL: The Power of the Minority Transactions
- PANEL: Why ESG is Fundamental to Blockchain & the Future of Payments
- KEYNOTE: Sponsored by Heartland
- PANEL: How Important is a POS & What are the Options? From Point of Salt to Points of Interaction
- PANEL: Building Freight Fintech, Disrupting Payments in the Transportation Industry
- KEYNOTE: Sponsored by U.S. Bank
- PANEL: Making Mobile the Home of Touchless Payments
- PANEL: DeFi Payments - What Everyone Needs to Know Now
- PANEL: Sponsored by Aliaswire
- PANEL: Loyalty is the New Democratized Currency
- PANEL: The Rise of Digital Compensation
- PANEL: Navigating the BNPL Journey
- PANEL: Legal Developments in Crypto Payments
- PANEL: Beyond Passwords & PANs: The New Frontier of Identity Management & Fraud Free Commerce, Powered by Anonymous Biometrics
"The importance of digital payments has never been stronger than it is now," said Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of the MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event. "Our industry is helping to keep people safe during the pandemic and we expect to see a lasting impact, including the acceleration of contactless payments, digital commerce and the ‘dirty money' movement that's driving people away from cash transactions. MPC22 will cover these timely topics and more."
MPC22's theme "The Currency of Change" will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets.
"Our industry kept people safe during the pandemic," Ellerman said. "MPC22 will assess the currency of change by looking ahead to our robust, digital-first future."
To see the full conference agenda please visit https://mobilepaymentconference.com/conference-agenda/.
ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT
MPC Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.
ABOUT MPC22
MPC22, which marks the 12th year of the Digital Commerce Event, is set for August 22 to 24, 2022. This year's theme, "The Currency of Change," will focus on alternative payment technologies in established and emerging markets and their impact on the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.mobilepaymentconference.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005471/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.