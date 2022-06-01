Reltio Reaches Centaur Status with $100 Million ARR Milestone

Data Management industry leader enters elite category;

modern MDM solution fueling customers' success amid challenging business environment

Reltio, a leading cloud-native, data management SaaS company that accelerates the value of data for businesses, has crossed the $100 million mark in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), a significant milestone driven by growing interest from enterprises across industries to adopt modern, cloud MDM solutions as part of their digital transformation strategies.

As of Q1 2022, there were over 1,000 unicorn companies globally; however, only about 150 of them have achieved $100 million ARR or "centaur" status, making them seven times rarer than a unicorn.1

"This $100M ARR milestone confirms the contributions and accomplishments of our amazing team around the globe, who are passionate about our customers and helping them to succeed," said Chris Hylen, CEO of Reltio. "It is an honor to be part of a distinguished group of enduring companies with sustainable growth. We are excited to build on this momentum, and look forward to continuing to fuel our customers' success with our industry-leading platform."

FY22 Business Highlights

Operational Highlights:

Running at leading cloud scale, with 40 billion API calls per year and +8.3 billion consolidated profiles under management

Powering real-time customer experiences and business operations with average data retrieval speeds of <100 ms

Serving as a trusted and critical element of our customers' technology backbone with >99.99 uptime performance

Added 27 new enterprise customers; now serving more than 23 of the Fortune 500

Increased to 29 the number of its customers with $1 million or greater annual contract value

Secured $120 million in funding (led by investment firm Brighton Park Capital); valued at $1.7 billion

Product & Partner Innovation:

Became the only SaaS MDM platform available natively across all three public cloud providers: AWS, Google, Azure

Launched Reltio Integration Hub, a low-code, no code platform enabling customers to quickly and easily integrate data and applications

a low-code, no code platform enabling customers to quickly and easily integrate data and applications Launched Partner Network and Partner Council, offering partners enhanced resources and more tools to increase sales and improve customer experiences

Launched Reltio Community, the online community fueling conversations on how to unlock the value of data and harness modern MDM tools to power business outcomes

Industry Recognition:

Named a Leader in the 2021 Forrester Wave™ Report for MDM

Positioned as Challenger in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for MDM

Ranked #2 on The Software Report's list of The Top 25 Data Software Companies of 2022

Winner of the 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards for Marketing by Ventana Research in 2021

Recognized by CIO Bulletin as one of the 50 Most Admired Companies to Watch in 2022

"Reltio is at an inflection point in the market as the company sees an increased demand for modern, real-time data management offerings," said Manish Sood, Founder and CTO of Reltio. "As part of broad digital transformation strategies, organizations seek novel ways to save on technology spending while also generating a return on investment from MDM solutions that accelerate the value of their data. Reltio delivers a new generation of data-driven applications and modern data management, guiding our customers to take the right actions, based on the right insights, to achieve the right results in real time."

Reltio serves companies of all sizes and industries, including 14 of the Fortune 100, and globally recognized customers such as CarMax, Empire Life, L'Oreal, Xerox, Takeda, and AstraZeneca. Its customers span a wide range of industries, including life sciences, healthcare, financial services, technology, and retail.

About Reltio

At Reltio, we believe data should fuel companies' success, not hold them back. Our first-of-its-kind, cloud-native platform unifies and cleanses complex data into a single source of trusted information – in real time. Agile enough to fit any company's needs, it can flex at will – for accelerated data value creation, and ongoing effectiveness. It's also fully compliant and secure, so data can be acted upon with confidence. Our diverse set of customers -- from start-ups to large enterprises in more than 140 countries spanning multiple industries -- rely on our award-winning platform to fuel their success. To learn more about Reltio, visit www.reltio.com.

1 Bessemer Venture Partners, State of the Cloud 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005485/en/