Transphorm's GaN FETs Enable High Reliability Medical Applications: LEMURIA Li-ion Battery Power Supply from Nayuta

Portable Power Storage Device's 99% Efficiency and 73% Loss Reduction in a Fanless Design Made Possible by Transphorm's GaN
Transphorm, Inc. TGAN—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—announced today that its GaN technology powers the LEMURIA ME3000 from Nayuta Power Energy Co. Ltd. Nayuta uses the GaN FETs in the LEMURIA's AC inverter to achieve 99% efficiency in a fanless system. Notably, the LEMURIA ME3000 is Japan's first lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery power storage device for medical equipment to earn S-JQA certification for electrical products, a mark that indicates a product's safety and performance quality.
Transphorm's JEDEC-qualified TP65H035WS is a high performance 650V, 35 mohm GaN device in a thermally robust TO-247 package. It offers the industry's highest reliability with a ±20V gate safety margin and a 4V noise immunity threshold. It can also yield greater than 99 percent power efficiency while reducing power system size, weight, and overall cost.
The LEMURIA ME3000 is a small, lightweight product that is easily portable in medical facilities as well as in the field. It has a continuous 1.5 kW output and a 3.3 kWh storage capacity with up to 33 hours of usability before needing to be recharged. Whereas an incumbent silicon product was fan cooled, the GaN FET's performance enabled Nayuta to build the LEMURIA ME3000 as a fanless power system that increased power efficiency from 96.24% to 99.01% which is a 73% reduction in power loss operating at the same frequency. As a result, the power supply is a hermetically sealed unit without ventilation holes, which prevents liquids and dust from contaminating or damaging the system.
The LEMURIA ME3000 is JIS T060-1 certified, a Japan Quality Assurance Organization (JQA) standard based on the international IEC 60601 standard. These quality controls ensure that electrical equipment used in medical environments meet higher safety and performance requirements particularly with respect to electromagnetic interference and current leakage.
"Medical environments call for solutions that offer extremely high reliability all while meeting rigid safety and sanitation protocols. A power supply running a respirator cannot fail. Nor can it expose patients to potential germs harbored in areas that cannot be easily cleaned—which is where a sealed, GaN-based unit offers incredible value," said Morgan Yoshiyuki Habuta, Executive Director, Nayuta Power Energy Co. Ltd. "The high switching capability and reliability offered by Transphorm's GaN FETs enabled us to achieve our goals with respect to the LEMURIA ME3000. Incorporating the FETs into our advanced power system design delivered a Li-ion battery supply capable of supporting a wide range of high-power medical applications at any location. We're expanding the reach of medical care, and Transphorm's GaN is helping us do it."
Due to its portability, the LEMURIA ME3000 can be used in numerous environments including large hospitals (operating, diagnostic, and patient rooms); long-term care facilities; individuals' homes; and disaster sites.
Application Markets and Availability
Transphorm's TP65H035WS GaN FET can be used in AC-to-DC and DC-to-DC converters as well as DC-to-AC inverters. Target application markets include computing, crypto mining, data center, medical, and telecommunications. The devices are currently available through Digi-Key and Mouser.
About Nayuta Power Energy Co. Ltd.
Located in Hamamatsu, Japan, Nayuta Power Energy Co. Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of medical power supplies. The company's unique technology enables small, high efficiency, high reliability power supplies for medical equipment. Nayuta also specializes in producing power supplies for information communications, audio, and residential (home) equipment as well as electric vehicles. For more information, visit https://nayuta.group (English site) or https://www.nayuta-co.jp (Japanese site).
About Transphorm
Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry's first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company's vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm's innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.
