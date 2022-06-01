BetterHelp Leads 2022 Mental Health Awareness Month's Initiatives with High-Impact Partnerships and Charitable Donations

BetterHelp, the world's largest online therapy platform, honors the 2022 Mental Health Awareness Month with a great breadth of initiatives and charitable partnerships focused on expanding access to mental healthcare by donating free therapy to thousands of people.

Throughout the month, BetterHelp has created partnerships with leading brand names, such as WeWork, who are committed to putting people first in the new hybrid workplace world; artists, such as Ariana Grande, an influential advocate for destigmatizing mental health; and other social impact related collaborations, dedicated to improving lives by creating accessible and equitable access to care.

Together, BetterHelp and these partners have donated hundreds of thousands of months of therapy to people all over the world.

BetterHelp and WeWork partnership created innovative ways to connect WeWork members with mental health resources and celebrated Mental Health Awareness Month through wellness-focused events in WeWorks all over the nation. WeWork members can also get access to one month of free therapy at betterhelp.com

Ariana Grande and BetterHelp committed to giving away up to 100,000 hours of free therapy to Grande's followers. Through this partnership, BetterHelp and Grande are hoping to inspire people all over the world to make space for their mental health, this month and beyond.

BetterHelp has had the pleasure of working closely with many influential artists this year, including Justin Bieber, Brandon Lake, and Ariana Grande, whose continuous collaboration speaks of their social advocacy and commitment to democratizing mental health and driving awareness of mental wellbeing.

On top of these, BetterHelp has partnered with Beyond Type 1, a non-profit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes, to encourage anyone affected by a chronic illness to check in on their mental health as well. As well as REFORM Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to transforming probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing. BetterHelp and REFORM Alliance will work together to provide free therapy to formerly incarcerated individuals and anyone who is affected by the justice system.

"Mental Health Awareness Month allows us to leverage these amazing partnerships to bring our everyday mission of making mental healthcare more accessible, to a larger audience," said Alon Matas, President and Founder of BetterHelp. "This month and every month we'll continue to find innovative ways to increase that access and awareness to therapy."

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world's largest therapy platform, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats, and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, and private access to high-quality therapy. Since 2013, over 30,000 licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists from BetterHelp's network have helped more than 2,000,000 people face life's challenges and improve their mental health.

